HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 19
The day of September 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's just #Tuesday, but Delhi doesn't look like in the mood to mellow down its bling. Need proof? Check out some of the amazing events happenin today!
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Tuesdays ft Srijan Kaushik, Prakhar Pramod & Kaustubh Agarwal
Where: Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: September 19
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Advaiya Bhraman
Where: Galleries A and B, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg
When: September 15 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Jazz and Pop ft Diya & Pranay
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: September 19
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition 2023
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane
When: September 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.alleevents.in