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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, September 2 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 11:01:44 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#LitTalk

Gram it: A scenic view of clear blue skies over Qutub Minar, shortly before heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, leading the India Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for several areas, on Tuesday, As the met department has forecast heavy showers, thunderstorm and lightning for today as well, Delhiites, keep your umbrellas handy before stepping outside. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Gram it: A scenic view of clear blue skies over Qutub Minar, shortly before heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, leading the India Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for several areas, on Tuesday, As the met department has forecast heavy showers, thunderstorm and lightning for today as well, Delhiites, keep your umbrellas handy before stepping outside. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: Architecture Matters Act of Space – XIII: Design as Resistance – Speakers: Archana Shastri and Neelkanth Chhaya

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash

When: September 2

Timing: 12.50pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Rang Mela – Artworks by Anup Shrivastava

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 2 to 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Nizami Brothers Live – Sufi Night

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Knife Painting

Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: September 2

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Sharad Shilpotsav 2.0: Autumn Celebration of India's Handcrafted Heritage

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: September 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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