HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: As Ganpati celebrations continue, several devotees are taking to ghats to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in dedicated water bodies. Here's how this idol in Noida was carried for immersion in the Yamuna river, after devotees offered prayers on the fifth day of the festivities. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Lal Bagh Ka Raja: Bhajan Clubbing & Cultural Performances Ft. SAM

Where: DDA Ground, Netaji Subhash Place Ground, Pitampura

When: September 20

Timing: 7pm to 10pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Palette Infinito – Artworks by Pupul Sagar & Vikram Rawal

Where: Gallery West End, C-16, West End Colony

When: September 10 to October 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram Ft. Taanvee

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 20

Timing: 1pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Kahat Kabir: Jin Khoja Tin Paiyan Ft. Pratap Somvanshi (Narration) & Himanshu Joshi (Vocals)

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: September 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

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#Staged

{{^usCountry}} What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026 | Amb Da Boota {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026 | Amb Da Boota {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Free Camera Cleaning by Kapil Inderjeet Vohra

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: September 20

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daru Badnaam Ft. Inder Sahani

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Utsav – Curated Festive Collection 2026

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Where: Natya Vriksha Studio, B-45, Block B, Gulmohar Park

When: September 19 to 21

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction