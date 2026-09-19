HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Lal Bagh Ka Raja: Bhajan Clubbing & Cultural Performances Ft. SAM
Where: DDA Ground, Netaji Subhash Place Ground, Pitampura
When: September 20
Timing: 7pm to 10pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Palette Infinito – Artworks by Pupul Sagar & Vikram Rawal
Where: Gallery West End, C-16, West End Colony
When: September 10 to October 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram Ft. Taanvee
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 20
Timing: 1pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kahat Kabir: Jin Khoja Tin Paiyan Ft. Pratap Somvanshi (Narration) & Himanshu Joshi (Vocals)
Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: September 20
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026 | Amb Da Boota{{/usCountry}}
What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026 | Amb Da Boota{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Free Camera Cleaning by Kapil Inderjeet Vohra
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: September 20
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daru Badnaam Ft. Inder Sahani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Utsav – Curated Festive Collection 2026
Where: Natya Vriksha Studio, B-45, Block B, Gulmohar Park
When: September 19 to 21
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction