HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 26
The day of September 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Who says only #ModayMotivation is crucial. Here's rolling out some #TuesdayMotivation since that's much needed to make it to the weekend!
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: September 26
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Patience of Ordinary Things
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony
When: August 29 to October 7
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Guy Buttery
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: September 26
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
#Staged
What: Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 26
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Double Bill | Sumelika Bhattacharyya (Odissi Recital)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Main Building, Lodhi Road
When: September 26
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free