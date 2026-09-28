HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Vyshyvanka: Embroidered Stories of Ukraine
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 28 to October 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Rupture of Kashmir Society: Impact of Prolonged — Speakers: Amb. Juan Antonio March Pujo, Amb. Mahishini Colonne, Prem Shankar Jha, OP Shah & Bashir Assad (author)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bah=gh
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Dragon The Elephant and The Emerging World Order: Between Competition and India and China: Civilisational States in a Fragmented World – Discussants: Jaideep Mazumdar, Alka Acharya, Happymon Jacob, Rami Niranjan Desai (moderator)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 28
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Kummatty (Director: G Aravindan){{/usCountry}}
What: Kummatty (Director: G Aravindan){{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
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