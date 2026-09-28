HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Visitors enjoy pleasant weather while taking to swings at the Red Fort after rainfall brought down temperatures and improved AQI across the Delhi-NCR region, (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

What: Vyshyvanka: Embroidered Stories of Ukraine

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 28 to October 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

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Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Rupture of Kashmir Society: Impact of Prolonged — Speakers: Amb. Juan Antonio March Pujo, Amb. Mahishini Colonne, Prem Shankar Jha, OP Shah & Bashir Assad (author)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bah=gh

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | The Dragon The Elephant and The Emerging World Order: Between Competition and India and China: Civilisational States in a Fragmented World – Discussants: Jaideep Mazumdar, Alka Acharya, Happymon Jacob, Rami Niranjan Desai (moderator)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 28

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

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{{^usCountry}} What: Kummatty (Director: G Aravindan) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Kummatty (Director: G Aravindan) {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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