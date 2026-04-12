HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Sunday, April 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: This life-size installation of two tourists depicts the joy that is spreading ever since the Noida International Airport has been announced as ready for operations. While the place awaits the Airport Security Programme, in Greater Noida, here's an outside view for you to see how to the place looks!(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

What: International Pet's Day Delhi ’26 |

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Where: Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity

When: April 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.petfed.org

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Smiti Iyer (Disciple of Guru Rajeshwari Menon)

Where: Karthiayani Socio Cultural Complex, Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Pocket - 3, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

When: April 12

Timing: 9.45am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar I (Blue & Pink Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Staged Realities – Artworks by Nayanaa Kanodia (Curator: Archana Khare-Ghose)

Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 11 to 20

Timing: 1am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Bhim Jyoti Utsav 2026 – Qawwalis, street plays, folk music, and more

Where: Kartavya Path, India Gate

When: April 10 to 14

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line) #BiteStop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line) #BiteStop {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Ethiopian Easter (Fasika) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Ethiopian Easter (Fasika) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: April 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: Noon to 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: Noon to 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free (RSVP: +91 7428 077 338 / +91 7428 077 339) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free (RSVP: +91 7428 077 338 / +91 7428 077 339) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Bihu Workshop (Conductor: Madhusmita Borah Buragohain) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Bihu Workshop (Conductor: Madhusmita Borah Buragohain) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Srimanta Sankaradeva Bhawan, A-14B, Satsang Vihar Marg, Block A, Qutab Institutional Area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Srimanta Sankaradeva Bhawan, A-14B, Satsang Vihar Marg, Block A, Qutab Institutional Area {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: April 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 1.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 1.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: RK Puram (Magenta Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: RK Puram (Magenta Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Main Tenu Phir Milangi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Main Tenu Phir Milangi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: NCUI Auditorium, & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: NCUI Auditorium, & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: April 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 12 {{/usCountry}}

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Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Heritage India Tour ft Satinder Sartaaj

Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 12

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: April 12

Timing: 5.35pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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