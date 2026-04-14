HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Have you spotted a murmuration of rosy starlings in the sky yet? Here's one that was recently observed by visitors at Kartavya Path. Murmuration a term used for the coordinated and wave-like movements of flocks of birds that resemble a shifting or breathing cloud. This phenomenon is witnessed only twice a year in Delhi ie in March-April and August-September. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: Renaissance 2026

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Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 14 & 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Before The Silence – Artworks by Bharat Thakur

Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road

When: April 11 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: April 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde Series | Alexandra David-Néel – A journey in to Sikkim

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{{^usCountry}} Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: April 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: India Silk Cotton Expo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: India Silk Cotton Expo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: April 14 to 20 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 14 to 20 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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