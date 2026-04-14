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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, April 14 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 01:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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#StepUp

Gram it: Have you spotted a murmuration of rosy starlings in the sky yet? Here's one that was recently observed by visitors at Kartavya Path. Murmuration a term used for the coordinated and wave-like movements of flocks of birds that resemble a shifting or breathing cloud. This phenomenon is witnessed only twice a year in Delhi ie in March-April and August-September. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: Renaissance 2026

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 14 & 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Before The Silence – Artworks by Bharat Thakur

Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road

When: April 11 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: April 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde Series | Alexandra David-Néel – A journey in to Sikkim

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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