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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Wednesday, April 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, April 8 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Apr 08, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live

    Gram it: What's rain without a reason to walk at the scenic Kartavya Path. Here are some pedestrians doing exactly that as Tuesday witnessed a fresh spell of rain amid yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds in the NCR. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI)
    Gram it: What's rain without a reason to walk at the scenic Kartavya Path. Here are some pedestrians doing exactly that as Tuesday witnessed a fresh spell of rain amid yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds in the NCR. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI)

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: April 8

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Aviral Rang | Guru Malti Shyam Kathak Parampara

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: April 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Points of Cont(act)

    Where: Method, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony

    When: March 29 to April 19

    Timing: Noon to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The War in West Asia: The March of Folly – Ambassador Ranjan Mathai, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak, Professor Achin Vanaik, Ambassador KP Fabian (Chair), Sagari Chhabra (Poetry recital)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: April 8

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: April 8

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Solidarity Bazaar – Coming Together

    Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh

    When: April 9 to 20

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 50

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Wednesday, April 8 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Wednesday, April 8 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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