HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Wednesday, April 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: April 8
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Aviral Rang | Guru Malti Shyam Kathak Parampara
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Points of Cont(act)
Where: Method, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony
When: March 29 to April 19
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The War in West Asia: The March of Folly – Ambassador Ranjan Mathai, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak, Professor Achin Vanaik, Ambassador KP Fabian (Chair), Sagari Chhabra (Poetry recital)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: April 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 8
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Solidarity Bazaar – Coming Together
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh
When: April 9 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
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