HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Wednesday, April 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live Gram it: What's rain without a reason to walk at the scenic Kartavya Path. Here are some pedestrians doing exactly that as Tuesday witnessed a fresh spell of rain amid yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds in the NCR. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI)

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: April 8

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#StepUp What: Aviral Rang | Guru Malti Shyam Kathak Parampara

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Points of Cont(act)

Where: Method, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony

When: March 29 to April 19

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The War in West Asia: The March of Folly – Ambassador Ranjan Mathai, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak, Professor Achin Vanaik, Ambassador KP Fabian (Chair), Sagari Chhabra (Poetry recital)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: April 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 8

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Solidarity Bazaar – Coming Together

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh

When: April 9 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹50

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

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