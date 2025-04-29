International Dance Day: How much are couples spending on sangeet performances

With multiple props and re-enactments, dance performances at weddings now look straight out of a Bollywood movie. Today, on International Dance Day, wedding choreographers offer an insight into the trend. How much are couples spending on sangeet performances

Nishant Srivastava, founder of Thumkaaholic, a Delhi-based wedding choreography group, says, “The starting rate for a solo performance is ₹10,000, and for a basic package of 10 performances, it is ₹1,20,000. For anything extra, the price will go up. We have props ranging from a simple sunglass, umbrella and dupatta to full bridal entry train channels that we create from scratch."

Prabhu Kumar, founder of More Than Thumkas, another Delhi-based choreography group, shares: “We customise each package based on the family’s specific needs. Additional services like SFX and VFX are available at an extra cost.”

Wedding planner Kaveri Vij says, “Couples spend between ₹1,00,00 and ₹5,00,000 on such performances. The craze is only getting bigger. A couple even flew their choreographers to Thailand for their destination wedding because they wanted everything to be perfect.”

Pulkit Gupta from Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, who is getting married this December, says, “We have a budget of ₹1,50,000- ₹2,00,000 for our wedding choreography. Initially, I was hesitant, but we’ll be creating priceless memories, and that’s what matters.”