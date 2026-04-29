International Dance Day| Where Delhi Freestyles: The underground dance scene takeover

On Sunday, an otherwise unassuming underground studio space turned into a high-voltage arena in Rohini. Over 200 young dancers showed up at The Star Battle India Vol. 7, stepping into 1v1 battles across multiple freestyle dance categories. Delhi’s underground dance battle scene may have started off quietly a few years ago, but today it’s at peak.

Dancers at The Star Battle India Vol. 7 held in Rohini on Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Up next, The Advancement Camp-International Week from May 26-31 is lined up in Moti Nagar, with international dancers flying into Delhi to battle and mentor the city’s up-and-coming talent. “There was a time when we used to learn from these artists through their videos. To interact with them, let alone them coming over to be a part of our event, was far-fetched. But, it’s a sign of how far we have come and where we’re headed,” shares Shiva, organiser of the upcoming event.

Understanding the Scene

Underground dance battles are freestyle face-offs where dancers go head-to-head, with no choreography, improvising moves to the music in real time.

1. Where did it originate?

The culture traces back to the streets of New York City in the 1970s, alongside hip-hop’s rise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. How does it work? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. How does it work? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Dancers form a cypher (circle), take turns ‘throwing down,’ and respond to each other’s moves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dancers form a cypher (circle), take turns ‘throwing down,’ and respond to each other’s moves. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Why ‘underground’? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Why ‘underground’? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These battles often happen off the grid: think basements, studios, parking lots, or invite-only jams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These battles often happen off the grid: think basements, studios, parking lots, or invite-only jams. {{/usCountry}}

Parul, winner in the Rep Your Style category at The Star Battle India Vol 7.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Freedom in Every Freestyle

“When you add a bit of rebellion to dance, it becomes about letting go and just expressing yourself. In an underground space, the adrenaline kicks in, the crowd is right there with you, and you’re just dancing without overthinking. The cheers, the competition, the energy, all of it brings out something very real and free,” shares Parul, winner in the Rep Your Style category at The Star Battle India Vol 7.

It’s the West’s wink

Shiva Kumar from The Dance World, a crew that originated in Delhi’s underground scene, started his journey in 2009 as a young dancer inspired by Michael Jackson. “Delhi’s underground battle scene has really become all about showing up and giving it everything you’ve got. It’s raw, it’s competitive, and it’s where you earn your place. When I started watching videos online from the West, I never imagined it would become this big in India,” he shares.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishal Sharma, a member of The Star Steppers Crew organised the dance battle showdown in Rohini on Sunday.

Delhi to global

The Star Steppers Crew has racked up over 100 competition wins across India. “Underground battles are at the heart of hip-hop culture. We hosted one in Rohini on Sunday, and the turnout was incredible. Our aim is to take these events to the level you see internationally and eventually put Delhi on the map as one of the strongest underground battle scenes in the world,” said Vishal Sharma, one of the five members.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Check these troupes out on Instagram:

The Dance World India: @thedanceworld_india_

Star Steppers Crew India: @starstepperscrew

Delhi 6 Underground: @delhi6underground

Prakriya Street Style Showdown: @prakriya_streetstyleshowdown

Big Dance Centre: @bigdancecentre

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON