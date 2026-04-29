International Dance Day| Where Delhi Freestyles: The underground dance scene takeover

On Sunday, an otherwise unassuming underground studio space turned into a high-voltage arena in Rohini. Over 200 young dancers showed up at The Star Battle India Vol. 7, stepping into 1v1 battles across multiple freestyle dance categories. Delhi’s underground dance battle scene may have started off quietly a few years ago, but today it’s at peak. Dancers at The Star Battle India Vol. 7 held in Rohini on Sunday.

Up next, The Advancement Camp-International Week from May 26-31 is lined up in Moti Nagar, with international dancers flying into Delhi to battle and mentor the city’s up-and-coming talent. “There was a time when we used to learn from these artists through their videos. To interact with them, let alone them coming over to be a part of our event, was far-fetched. But, it’s a sign of how far we have come and where we’re headed,” shares Shiva, organiser of the upcoming event.

Understanding the Scene

Underground dance battles are freestyle face-offs where dancers go head-to-head, with no choreography, improvising moves to the music in real time.

1. Where did it originate?

The culture traces back to the streets of New York City in the 1970s, alongside hip-hop’s rise.

2. How does it work?

Dancers form a cypher (circle), take turns ‘throwing down,’ and respond to each other’s moves.

3. Why ‘underground’?

These battles often happen off the grid: think basements, studios, parking lots, or invite-only jams.