Sushi on your mind? Top Delhi-NCR spots to relish the Japanese delicacy on International Sushi Day
You don't need International Sushi Day to celebrate the Japanese delicacy if you're a true and blue sushi maven. But we love a little gastronomic excuse anyway!
Today, June 18, marks International Sushi Day.
Now you either love sushi and can recite your perfect order at your favourite joints, or just don't get the concept and are always in two minds about trying it. For the latter, this list of the best sushi spots across Delhi-NCR curated by Paperboard Mag, will be a revelation — after all what better day to start your sushi journey than on International Sushi Day? For the former, you've probably been to at least two or more of the spots on the list, so now it's time to widen the horizon. Either way, everyone wins on International Sushi Day!
Megu, Chanakyapuri
Price for two: ₹7,500
Must try: Dragon roll, spicy ebi cracker roll, toro salmon roll, spicy tuna roll
Pa Pa Ya (multiple outlets)
Price for two: ₹2,400
Must try: Spicy avocado roll, layered sushi pizza (zucchini carpaccio), spicy prawn tempura roll, carbon sushi roll, sushi burger, crispy vegetable maki, philadelphia roll, nigiri sushi (smoked avocado)
Guppy, Lodhi Colony
Price for two: ₹2,700
Must try: Veggie volcano roll, exotic fish volcano roll, mango and avocado cream cheese roll, futamaki roll, green vegetable sushi roll, tuna and salmon nigiri, battera sushi
Yum Yum Cha (multiple outlets)
Price for two: ₹2,000
Must try: Rock &r roll sushi, dynamite sushi roll, alaska sushi roll, ebi tempura sushi roll, spicy salmon sushi roll, california sushi roll, rainbow sushi roll, black spider sushi roll
Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Saket
Price for two: ₹1,500
Must try: Asparagus tempura roll, aburi salmon and crispy prawn tempura roll, ebi tempura roll, spicy tuna tartar roll, truffle tempura roll, spicy shitake mushroom roll
Kampai, Aerocity
Price for two: ₹2,000
Must try: Aburi salmon sushi roll, ebi tempura sushi roll, spider roll, rainbow sushi roll, veg dynamite sushi roll, crispy kale with yuzu cream sushi roll, kampachi nigiri sushi, kampachi sashimi sushi, non-veg sushi sampler
Town Hall, Khan Market
Price for two: ₹2,200
Must try: Rainbow roll, ebi tempura roll, tsukiji roll, kampachi sashimi, kombination platter
Kofuku, Khel Gaon Marg
Price for two: ₹2,000
Must try: OMG sushi super crunchy roll, sushi boat, prawn tempura sushi, assorted vegetarian sushi
What's your favourite sushi spot in town?