International Women's Day 2024: Dreams, destiny, and making India proud is how these DU girls rock it!

Scores of young women at Delhi University are smashing stereotypes to prove their mettle in varied fields, every single day. Among them are these four young guns who have not only made a name for themselves, but also aim to make the country proud by willing laurels for it. The four students of Delhi University are paving the way for future generations by being trailblazers in their own fields.

Kashish Bhatia is a student at JMC and the varsity's star tennis player.

Baby steps to a Grand Slam

For Kashish Bhatia, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Sociology at Jesus and Mary College (JMC), the racket has been her companion since the age of seven, when her paediatrician advised her parents to direct her energy there. “I was a hyperactive child and that’s how I landed up on this path,” says the 21-year-old, who bagged a bronze at the BRICS Games in Durban, South Africa in October ’23.

She also represented DU at Khelo India University Games, where her team secured a silver. In the All India University Games and the North Zone University Games, she bagged a gold each. “Ten years on, I want to have represented India everywhere and have a couple of Grand Slams under my belt. I want to be in the top 10,” she says.

She is inspired by Indian tennis trailblazers such as Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina. “In the past two years, India has had five-six women players in the top 500 rankings, and men don’t have the same number. This is a huge deal! Look at Karman Kaur Thandi. I deeply admire her game. We are the same height and build, and have a similar style. I try to emulate her on court,” she wraps up.

Shaivee Sharma (left) and Riya Pandey (right) are students at KMC, who've worked with ISRO and aspire to become renowned Indian scientists, one day.

Reaching for Space and beyond

Riya Pandey and Shaivee Sharma, students of BSc (Hons) Physics at Kirori Mal College and members of KMC’s Robo Physicists, have been a part of the team that created a replica of the Mars Rover, later displayed for PM Narendra Modi’s visit during DU’s centenary celebrations in 2023. They were also a part of the mechanical team that contributed to the design of the chassis, wheel system, and tyre design for the ISRO Rover Project in November 2023 and repped India in the Australian Rover Challenge (ARCh), held by the University of Adelaide, Australia.

Recounting the funding hurdle after they participated, Pandey informs, “We were the only non-technical college to be representing our nation in the prelims at ARCh.” “But we couldn’t go because of lack of funding. We tried to get sponsors and start online campaigns but they were clashing with our end-sem exams in January,” adds Sharma, 18.

These young guns also face the additional hurdle of being women in a field dominated by men. “Women continue to be treated as not equal to men. For instance, the sex ratio in my own class is so skewed — there are 22 girls in a class of 110. Even opportunities are different. For a technical field job, a man would be preferred. But for a teaching job, I’ll get preference,” says Pandey, 19, but her motive now is to ensure that, in the future, her name is said aloud every time an Indian scientist is mentioned. Sharma adds, “The passion for physics should never be constrained because of something as arbitrary as gender.”

Rochelle Bennette John, student of IPCW, hopes to put Indian music on the global map with her voice.

Musically driven to put India on the world map

Rochelle Bennette John, a first-year student of BA (Hons) English at Indraprastha College For Women (IPCW), is popular as DU’s Western vocalist who aims to win the world with her voice. She recently bagged the gold at the Inter-University North-West Zone Youth Festival, and will now represent the varsity at the nationals. “But this is not my destiny, but a little part of my journey towards something greater than myself,” says John, 18, adding, “I’ve been lucky enough to have made it this far with no formal training.”

Inspired by Adele, Christina Aguilera and of course, Taylor Swift, she shares, “I want to be a music influencer who brings Urdu, Hindi and Hindustani along with English and Jazz, have people sing along with me as I score and compose for web series, globally. That’s my dream dot!”

But John had her own set of challenges. “As a child of parents who are [separated], I’ve lived with my mom, around my maternal aunts and uncles who’ve always pushed me to secure a job and not rely on just music because passion is not consistent,” she says, adding, “But it’s about putting in your 100% and taking your people with you. That’s the best that we can do as young women.”

