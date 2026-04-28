...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IPL 2026| Kada prashad, 11.11 wishes and prayers: Inside Delhi Capital’s most devoted fan’s match day rituals

Die-hard fan Gurpal Singh's match day rituals for IPL team Delhi Capitals include early prayers, distributing kada prashad made by his mom amongst fans and more

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:28 pm IST
By Karan Sethi
Advertisement

In a country where cricket borders on devotion, a house in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar quite literally machaos roar! We catch up with corporate executive Gurpal Singh, who is arguably among IPL team Delhi Capitals’ (DC) biggest fans. His match day routine is so precise that fellow fans wait for it as eagerly as the toss.

Pre-match rituals

Gurpal Singh hasn’t missed a single Delhi Capitals home game in the past two years.

What began as casual support has evolved into a sacred match day build-up that is “never taken lightly”. Gurpal, 42, shares, “It starts with waking up early, no matter what time the game is. My mother Harleen Kaur makes kada prashad with a lot of positivity, and we pray together for the team’s success, like praying for our family.”

Gurpal then looks for a peaceful spot to “manifest a win for our team”. “At exactly 11.11 on the clock, which I truly believe is the angel’s hour, I send a message to our fan group to align everyone’s energy,” he adds.”

The kada prashad is not just for them, Gupral says, adding, “I carry it to the stadium and distribute it among fans. It has now become an integral part of the experience. Hundreds of people wait for it and eat it before the match begins. We are all connected through it.”

Two screens, one fandom

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
htcity delhi ipl delhi capital cricket
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / IPL 2026| Kada prashad, 11.11 wishes and prayers: Inside Delhi Capital’s most devoted fan’s match day rituals
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / IPL 2026| Kada prashad, 11.11 wishes and prayers: Inside Delhi Capital’s most devoted fan’s match day rituals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.