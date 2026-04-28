IPL 2026| Kada prashad, 11.11 wishes and prayers: Inside Delhi Capital’s most devoted fan’s match day rituals

In a country where cricket borders on devotion, a house in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar quite literally machaos roar! We catch up with corporate executive Gurpal Singh, who is arguably among IPL team Delhi Capitals’ (DC) biggest fans. His match day routine is so precise that fellow fans wait for it as eagerly as the toss.

Pre-match rituals

Gurpal Singh hasn’t missed a single Delhi Capitals home game in the past two years.

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What began as casual support has evolved into a sacred match day build-up that is “never taken lightly”. Gurpal, 42, shares, “It starts with waking up early, no matter what time the game is. My mother Harleen Kaur makes kada prashad with a lot of positivity, and we pray together for the team’s success, like praying for our family.”

Gurpal then looks for a peaceful spot to “manifest a win for our team”. “At exactly 11.11 on the clock, which I truly believe is the angel’s hour, I send a message to our fan group to align everyone’s energy,” he adds.”

The kada prashad is not just for them, Gupral says, adding, “I carry it to the stadium and distribute it among fans. It has now become an integral part of the experience. Hundreds of people wait for it and eat it before the match begins. We are all connected through it.”

Two screens, one fandom

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{{^usCountry}} While Gurpal has not missed a single home game from the stands since 2024, soaking in every over, wicket and boundary, his mother remains at home, equally invested, watching the game ball by ball. “The moment I return, no matter how late it is, we sit and break down the match together, as our own analysis at home,” he says. a Travelling superfan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Gurpal has not missed a single home game from the stands since 2024, soaking in every over, wicket and boundary, his mother remains at home, equally invested, watching the game ball by ball. “The moment I return, no matter how late it is, we sit and break down the match together, as our own analysis at home,” he says. a Travelling superfan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Like many in India, Gurpal’s journey began with watching Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on TV, but it has since grown into something far more immersive. He now follows the team across cities, chasing the IPL caravan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like many in India, Gurpal’s journey began with watching Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on TV, but it has since grown into something far more immersive. He now follows the team across cities, chasing the IPL caravan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’ve gone to Dharamsala, Chandigarh, Lucknow and wherever I can,” he shares, adding “This is not just support anymore, it feels like a duty. The playing team actually knows about me! (DC skipper) Axar Patel, (former DC skipper, now LSG player) Rishabh Pant, and Kuldeep Yadav have all heard about my love for the team and what we do before matches.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve gone to Dharamsala, Chandigarh, Lucknow and wherever I can,” he shares, adding “This is not just support anymore, it feels like a duty. The playing team actually knows about me! (DC skipper) Axar Patel, (former DC skipper, now LSG player) Rishabh Pant, and Kuldeep Yadav have all heard about my love for the team and what we do before matches.” {{/usCountry}}

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