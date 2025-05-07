Menu Explore
Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar: Operation Sindoor is a defining moment

BySanchita Kalra
May 07, 2025 10:42 PM IST

In a striking show of solidarity, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, voiced strong support for India’s right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor on May 7 that targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

In a conversation with us, Azar says, “Operation Sindoor is a defining moment. It sends an unambiguous message: terrorism cannot be contextualised, excused, or tolerated.”

He adds that India, like Israel, recognises the importance of taking action against terrorists and those who support them. “We honour our soldiers by continuing to protect our societies with resolve, creativity, and moral clarity,” he says.

Azar also highlights how both countries are expanding ties across defence, innovation, and infrastructure.

“We have created partnerships to develop solutions for common challenges, innovation, and food security — using Israeli precision agriculture and water solutions to meet India’s growing needs,” Azar notes.

The cultural connection between the two nations is equally vibrant. Azar emphasises the growing rapport between Israel and India, citing everything from film collaborations and youth exchange programs to the celebration of festivals.

He says, “Our cultural ties are flourishing, from cinema and youth exchanges to shared festivals. Together, we are building a resilient alliance — not only to protect our people, but to enrich them with knowledge, creativity, and security.”

