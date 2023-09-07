Janmashtami 2023: Watch Krishna leelas unfurl in Delhi at these fairs

The Capital’s vibrant streets, colourful processions, and lively music are reverberating not just in the G20 vibe, but also echoing Govinda Govinda! Wondering how and where you can celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, today? Here’s a low down of all the major fairs where you can immerse yourself in the festivities: Check out the Janmashtami melas happening across Delhi, this year

The grandeur of Krishna’s leela

Around 250 professional dancers will mark the celebrations at Janmashtami fair in Dwarka

“With a 100ft stage and 3,000sq ft LED screens installed here, we will have a digital launch of a 3D model that promotes the message of Vasudev Kutumbakam, which is the theme of G20 Summit,” informs Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, organiser, Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2023 by Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan. She adds, “It’s a grand celebration that doesn’t have the usual traditional jhankis that people see at most place. We have 250 professional dancers to present varied dance forms from across India including Kathak, Chhau and Rajasthani folk dance. All these artistes will be performing a Krishna Leela to narrate the incidents right from his birth to his reign in Dwarka during his youth.”

Where: DDA Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka

On till: September 7

Timing: 7pm to 12am

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Mor (Blue Line)

The play of dahi handi!

The Shalimar Bagh Janmashtami Mela will have dahi handi competitions

The game of dahi handi, which is peculiar to Janmashtami, will be witnessed in the Capital as the highlight of the celebrations at Shalimar Bagh Janmashtami Mela 2023. “Inspired by Lord Krishna’s mischievous antics during his childhood, a human pyramid will be formed. Last year, one of the contestants at the competition made a 21-storey pyramid, which was the tallest in Delhi. This year, too, we aim to break a record,” shares Anushrey Pradhan, organiser of the event.

Where: B Block, Ramlila Ground, Shalimar Bagh

On till: September 7

Timing: 3pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)

Entry: ₹50

Krishna’s blessings for G20's success

At the Paschim Vihar Janmashtami Mela, rasleela of Lord Krishna will take centre stage

“Those who want to witness the mesmerising performances that depict Lord Krishna’s eternal love for Radha and the gopis, must visit our event,” says Mahant Jaidev Prakash, organiser, Paschim Vihar Janmashtami Mela 2023. “Artists will showcase the Krishna leela using the classical dance form of Kathak, and bring to life the divine romance through captivating expressions, graceful movements, and enchanting music... This year, keeping up with the theme of G20, we also have a patriotic performance at the end of the festivities that will mark the birth of Lord Krishna, as He blesses all of us for the success of G20.”

Where: Dussehra Ground, Bhera Enclave, Paschim Vihar

On till: September 7

Timing: 4pm to 12am

Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar West (Green Line)

Entry: ₹30

Haathi ghoda and ladoo Gopal

Lord Krishna's jhankis will be the highlight of Janmashtami Mela at Punjabi Bagh

To celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth, Janmashtami Mela 2023 will have elaborate jhankis (tableaux) depicting various stories from Lord Krishna’s life. The highlight of the event is the Ladoo Gopala installation. “We’ve installed a 9 feet high Ladoo Gopal, on a swing, for all devotees to seek his blessings while admiring him. The devotees who are fasting can also break their fast here as we will be offering a bhog of 400kgs to Kanha,” says Jaishankar, organiser.

Where: Janmashtami Park, West Punjabi Bagh, Ramesh Nagar

On till: September 7

Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Moti Nagar (Blue Line)

Entry: ₹50