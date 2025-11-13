Javed Akhtar: Next generation of artistes will face a real challenge from artificial intelligence

Indian film industry’s creative greats have time and again spoken about their concerns over use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and now renowned screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed that while this technology is currently reshaping the creative landscape, it’s real impact won’t be as positive as it looks. “AI for sure is a very competent tool right now. But that is only in the present... it’s more like an assistant, a secretary. It still leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to creativity. Any art form — be it painting, music or poetry — is not done by the conscious mind totally. A lot of it is created in the subconscious mind, and AI lacks a subconscious. It does not have emotions like childhood trauma, heartbreak, etc,” said Akhtar while speaking at a session during Soundcapes of India event in the Capital, on Monday. Javed Akhtar spoke at a session on 'The Art of Songwriting' in Delhi. (Photo: Rajjessh Kashyap/HT)

The 80-year-old also cautioned that while AI may seem limited today, in future it could look very different. “Let’s not fool ourselves that it would never happen. Five to 10 years more, and it could be totally different. I don’t see it reaching that level in my lifetime, but the next generation of artistes will surely face a real challenge from AI because it will get stronger and more equipped,” he elaborated.

‘Rap music Hindustan ki purani tradition hai’ During the session, The Art of Songwriting, the five-time National Award winner also reflected on the rise of rap music and pointed out that while it may seem modern, it has long existed in India’s musical tradition. “Rap music has been a part of my generation. Rap humaare Hindustan ki bahut purani tradition hai, aisa nahi hai ki kuch naya hai… aap Shantaram (filmmaker V Shantaram) ke gaano ko suniyega toh usmein aapko sab rap music milega,” he added.

‘50-60 years ago, our lyrics were far richer’ The celebrated poet strongly feels that the music being produced for films nowadays is an indication of the decline in creativity among today’s generation. He explained how “50 or 60 years ago, our language, vocabulary, and lyrics were far richer. But, aajkal humare yahan language and literature pe zor nahi diya jata. In the race to grow financially, we’ve left language and literature behind... Even if someone is making good music, or art in general, we lack the ears to understand or value it because it’s not something we teach in schools. It might not need to be detailed but a basic learning should be given. Go to any school in India and ask children to draw a scenery — they all make the same one: four cone-shaped mountains. Why is that? Why is the child not being creative? Films and music are always a mirror to society.”

