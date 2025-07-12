Kanwar Yatra 2025: Spiritual swag takes over as young turn on the fashion metre while shopping at Delhi-NCR markets
As Kanwar Yatra begins, Delhi-NCR youngsters take to markets for cool choices in clothing, accessories and decor. Take a cue to embody the devotional vibe!
“I’ve been taking up Kanwar Yatra for 11 years now. Is saal T-shirts mein naye designs dekh ke achha laga, I like the ones with trishul and one-liner statement. So far I’ve shopped at Sadar, and bought one for myself and one for my younger brother for ₹100 each,” says Pritam, a resident of north Delhi.
“I’ve been going on Kanwar Yatra since I was 10, and have very fond memories of accompanying my father. This year, I’m going with my friends, but wearing the dhoti from my father’s wardrobe and pairing it with a chic T-shirt,” says Rahul Chaudhary, a south Delhi-based entrepreneur.
“During the kanwar yatra season, a lot of buyers, especially youngsters, come looking for rudraksha accessories and opt to buy and wear different things ranging from bracelets (price: ₹100 each) to malas ( ₹450- ₹1,300) as these go with the look and look stylish,” Madhu, a shopkeeper at Janpath market.
“Come Kanwar Yatra and and my go-to choice in clothes is to pair saffron skirt and top with maroon dupatta to add a touch of grace to devotion. I accessorise the look with rudraksha mala. It feels so amazing to dress up in the spiritual theme while chanting ‘Bol Bam’,” says Ananyashree Rathore, a recent graduate of Delhi University (DU).
