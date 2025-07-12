Kanwar Yatra 2025: Spiritual swag takes over as young turn on the fashion metre while shopping at Delhi-NCR markets

“I’ve been taking up Kanwar Yatra for 11 years now. Is saal T-shirts mein naye designs dekh ke achha laga, I like the ones with trishul and one-liner statement. So far I’ve shopped at Sadar, and bought one for myself and one for my younger brother for ₹100 each,” says Pritam, a resident of north Delhi. Delhiites are heading to markets to scout for clothes and accessories that can elevate the spiritual vibe this kanwar season.(Photos: Isha Yadav/HT)

Delhiite Pritam, who is taking up Kanwar Yatra this year, has opted for a statement T-shirt with one liner.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

“I’ve been taking up Kanwar Yatra for 11 years now. Is saal T-shirts mein naye designs dekh ke achha laga, I like the ones with trishul and one-liner statement. So far I’ve shopped at Sadar, and bought one for myself and one for my younger brother for ₹100 each,” says Pritam, a resident of north Delhi.

Keep your keys safe with Shivlinga and trishul-themed keychains! Where: Pratap Market, Sadar Bazar; Price: ₹10 each.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

Wall tapestries with God Shiva’s imagery are gaining popularity for those wanting to deck-up the kanwar trucks or just want to bring the kanwar spirit to their homes. Where: Nehru Bazar, Paharganj Price: ₹200 to ₹550(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

“I’ve been going on Kanwar Yatra since I was 10, and have very fond memories of accompanying my father. This year, I’m going with my friends, but wearing the dhoti from my father’s wardrobe and pairing it with a chic T-shirt,” says Rahul Chaudhary, a south Delhi-based entrepreneur.

Rahul Chaudhary, a south Delhi-based entrepreneur, opts for dhoti instead of shorts while taking up Kanwar Yatra.

Rudraksha bracelets and malas are a cool option to accessorise the kanwar look.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

“During the kanwar yatra season, a lot of buyers, especially youngsters, come looking for rudraksha accessories and opt to buy and wear different things ranging from bracelets (price: ₹100 each) to malas ( ₹450- ₹1,300) as these go with the look and look stylish,” Madhu, a shopkeeper at Janpath market.

Ananyashree Rathore, recent DU graduate, prefers pairing saffron and maroon coloured clothes during the kanwar season.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

“Come Kanwar Yatra and and my go-to choice in clothes is to pair saffron skirt and top with maroon dupatta to add a touch of grace to devotion. I accessorise the look with rudraksha mala. It feels so amazing to dress up in the spiritual theme while chanting ‘Bol Bam’,” says Ananyashree Rathore, a recent graduate of Delhi University (DU).

Story by Isha Yadav

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction