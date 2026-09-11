Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan performs 'Fractured Harmonies' to raise environmental awareness

The atmosphere at Kamani Auditorium on Thursday evening was charged with a shared sense of urgency and cultural appreciation.

Opening the evening with her characteristic warmth, Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan highlighted her long-standing commitment to ecological themes, reflecting on how the issue has evolved over the decades. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Art lovers and environmental enthusiasts gathered for Fractured Harmonies: A Call for Renewal, a thematic Kathak performance led by Padma Shri Guru Dr Shovana Narayan and her Asavari Repertory.

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Before entering the main hall, guests lingered in the foyer, browsing a visual art exhibition curated by Kishore Labar.

The production moved through four acts, taking the audience on a journey through ocean pollution, deforestation, and space debris, before closing on a note of collective hope.

Opening the evening with her characteristic warmth, Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan highlighted her long-standing commitment to ecological themes, reflecting on how the issue has evolved over the decades.

"The subject of the environment has always been very close to my heart. The first dance ballet I created on this theme was back in 1982, titled Chipko... Over the years, humanity has continued to wreak havoc—not only on the land and in the air, but underwater, and now even in space. Nothing has been left untouched. Our world, which should exist in harmony, has been fractured by our unyielding pursuit of material growth, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the role of art in driving environmental action, Stefan Priesner, UN Resident Coordinator in India, emphasised that data alone isn't enough to inspire real action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the role of art in driving environmental action, Stefan Priesner, UN Resident Coordinator in India, emphasised that data alone isn't enough to inspire real action. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have the measurements, we have the science, and we know exactly what needs to be done. However, I truly believe that culture and events like this are a powerful reminder to all of us because they get under our skin and touch our hearts. Creating true awareness requires more than just science; it needs to lead to real behavioral change,” he said.