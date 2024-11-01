King's birthday party in India: An evening of cultural exchange

A festive atmosphere took over the residence of Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, as they hosted the annual King’s Birthday Party, honouring the British Monarch’s birthday on October 23. Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Cameron delighted the guests with her Hindi, opening her address with, “Bohot lambi speech nahi dungi. Vaada raha…”

She went on to highlight King Charles III’s deep ties with India, saying, “His Majesty has made 10 official visits to India, most recently in 2019, when he visited Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate the enduring British-India connections, focusing on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance — key themes of our thriving UK-India partnership.”

P Kumaran and Sunil Mittal

P Kumaran, Secretary for Economic Relations and Development Partnership Administration, Ministry of External Affairs, was the chief guest at the do.

Attendees enjoyed an authentic British fare, including fish and chips and King Charles’ favourite wild mushroom risotto, crafted by chef Vineet Bhatia.

Ronit and Vineet Bhatia

Chef Vineet Bhatia prepared the dishes at the interactive stations. Sharing the idea behind those, he said, “It was all about what does he like to eat and at the same time incorporate dishes that resonate with Indian audience so it came to how can we blend these two food cultures? He also shared that the King Charles prefer simple and plain dishes that are well-cooked and made with top-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

The evening was further enlivened by live band performances and a set by DJ Lush Lata, who seamlessly mixed English and Hindi tunes.