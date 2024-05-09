Kirori Mal College’s eco club fest: DU students go all out for sustainability

Climate change is certainly a concern that most of us wish to reverse. But young guns of Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College (KMC) don’t just stop at wondering and worrying! Instead they are working towards making their contribution in saving the plant. Building a case for it are members of Bhoomi — KMC’s eco club — who recently got together for their fest, La Naturaleza ’24. KMC's eco club fest — Bhoomi — had stalls by only those vendors who follow eco-friendly practices. (Photo: Kriti Kambiri/HT)

The event was all about sustainability and promoting the planet’s health. So much so that for the decor, the club’s members collected paper and plastic waste and repurposed it. Some students created models of papier-mâché planets using newspapers, charts, posters and plastic bags, to emphasise on the chant of ‘Go Green’ on campus. Alongside, there were cultural performances themed on sustainability and environment preservation.

Slow fashion ruled at the stalls set-up here as the vendors were handpicked by the fest's organising committee. “Stalls are usually given to raise funds for sponsorships,” shares Ratn Priya, a second-year student of BSc (Hons) Botany and the secretary of the club. She adds, “We were conscious of the fact that many industries generate waste that could set progress back by several decades. Hence we chose to highlight only those small businesses that have eco friendly practices rooted in their vision and functioning.”

The stalls included student-run businesses selling handmade crochet outfits and accessories. Some even sold clothes crafted in block printing by hand, and handwoven bamboo bags. Chikitsa Gupta, a first-year student of BA (Hons) English at KMC, was spotted buying handwoven bag and crocheted coasters. She said, “One doesn’t need to be Greta Thunberg (climate activist) to bring about a change. As an individual, we can focus on waste management and sustainable practices – be it through our fashion choices or decor or simply by reducing our carbon footprint. Such baby steps at individual level do have an impact, and my purchases today are my way of saying that I’m a part of this movement!”

