Kush Bhargava's latest historical fiction, Bed of Arrows unveiled in Delhi

The much-anticipated book launch of Kush Bhargava's latest historical fiction, Bed of Arrows, took place at the India International Centre in New Delhi. The event, which brought together literary enthusiasts, scholars, and distinguished guests, celebrated Bhargava’s poignant retelling of the Mahabharata through the eyes of one of its most complex and tragic figures, Bhishma Pitamah. (L-R) Pawan K Verma, Salman Khurshid, Kush Bhargava, Raghav Chandra, Neelima Dalmia Adhar

Bhargava’s Bed of Arrows talks about the internal conflicts and monumental sacrifices of Bhishma, the mighty warrior whose vow of celibacy and dedication to the throne of Hastinapura set the stage for a destructive conflict that nearly brought the kingdom to ruin. As Bhishma lay on his bed of arrows, awaiting death, he reflected on his life’s choices, grappling with the eternal struggle between duty and desire.

Kush Bhargava shared insights into his inspiration for the novel, saying, "I started writing this book during the days of COVID, re-watching the Mahabharata on Doordarshan. I had always been drawn to Bhishma Pitamah's character. By the third or fourth day, I told my wife that I was going to write a book on this man." He added, "I did not intend to write anything against Bhishma; I just wanted to bring the true picture to my readers about what a helpless person he was. Bhishma Pitamah, who was supposed to be the king of Hastinapur, could not move an inch. And his vow had tied him to the throne. I hope when you read the book, it will come out."