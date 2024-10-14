LalitArpan Festival: Gurus pay an ode to Indian classical dances in Delhi

Delhiites, get set to witness a celebration of the rich Indian classical dance forms. From Bharatanatyam to Kathak and Mohiniyattam to Odissi, there will be a rendition of many a choreographed acts as the LalitArpan Festival returns to the Capital. Shovana Narayan (Kathak), Gopika Varma (Mohiniyattam) and Sharon Lowen (Odissi) will perform on day one of the festival.

In its 23rd edition, this two-day festival will have enticing performances. On day one, renowned artistes Padma Shri Shovana Narayan (Kathak), Gopika Varma (Mohiniyattam) and Sharon Lowen (Odissi) will take to stage to explore the theme of Stree Spandan: Why I did What I Did. “In 2007, we selected the same theme, and it was a huge success. So we thought of reviving it this year," shares Narayan, who has infused life in this festival. She adds, "We are celebrating the spirit and shakti of Nari and the nine swaroops of Devi. The theme revolves around Mahabharata and therefore fits really well with the occasion of Vijayadashami, which we recently celebrated.”

The opening day will also witness graceful danseuse Sharon Lowen explore the theme of Stree Spandan. “It's extremely special as we will take the three queens of Mahabharata, and depict their reactions at the end of the epic war that I feel is extremely relevant today. The message that is being delivered here through our performance is that an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind, and that the real enemy is our own egotism," says Lowen, sharing that the audience will witness an Odissi-Kathak battle in the beginning and a composition by Balamuralikrishna (vocalist) towards the end.

Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam) will perform on day 2 of the fest.

On day 2, the spotlight will be on the theme of gender. “I've been a dancer all my life, therefore, I believe that as a dancer I have a responsibility to bring in issues of gender sensitivity, gender equality and female empowerment in my performances,” says Bharatanatyam dancer Rama Vaidyanathan, who will mesmerise the aficionados with her rendition of Sapaad Pancha. "My performance is an ode to mother Earth, where the planet is seen as an empowered mother. Here in Dharti (mother Earth) is the womb which gets pregnant and sprouts unending vegetation. It's inspired by a scene from the Harappa civilisation, which has a figure of a woman with a plant growing out of her womb. ”

Catch It Live

What: LalitArpan Festival 2024

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 14 and 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the Violet Line

Story by Sana Kapoor

