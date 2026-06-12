Meet Aslam, Old Delhi’s viral multilingual rickshaw puller

A Delhi rickshaw puller is winning hearts online after a video showed him effortlessly chatting with Spanish tourists in three languages while guiding them through the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk. The clip, featuring Aslam, popularly known as Aslam Rikshawwala, has gone viral, clocking over 1 million views. In the video, Aslam welcomes a group of visitors from Spain as they begin their Old Delhi tour. “Hello guys, how are you? I am Aslam Rikshawwala, and today my client is Spanish,” he says, before seamlessly switching between Hindi, English and Spanish.

Popularly known as Aslam Rikshawwala, this Delhi rickshaw puller often shares videos on Instagram of his interactions with tourists in Old Delhi photos.

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Several videos on Aslam’s account show him speaking in various languages with international visitors. His videos have become quite popular, and he now has over 92k followers on Instagram. In his older viral videos, he can be seen conversing in German, Italian and Russian while taking tourists around Old Delhi.

Speaking about his inspiration, Aslam says, “I love learning new languages. Since so many foreign tourists visit Chandni Chowk, I try to talk to them, learn a few words from them and then practise whenever I get passengers from those countries. I also watch YouTube videos to improve. It feels great when tourists are surprised to hear me speaking Spanish or English, and I enjoy seeing the reactions online too.”

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{{^usCountry}} In all the videos on his account, travellers appear impressed by Aslam’s friendly nature and communication skills. Many social media users have also praised Aslam’s warmth, language skills and ability to make visitors feel welcome in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In all the videos on his account, travellers appear impressed by Aslam’s friendly nature and communication skills. Many social media users have also praised Aslam’s warmth, language skills and ability to make visitors feel welcome in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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