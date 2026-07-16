Metro’s noise nuisance: Don’t let loud music play, say authorities as commuters debate

The new rule by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) states that passengers playing music or videos inside trains and on station premises, without using earphones, will be challaned can face a fine of up to ₹2,500. While phone etiquette on public transport has been a long-drawn debate, this new announcement has added fresh momentum to the chatter with Metro commuters in Delhi expressing their varying views.

As oer the DMRC, Passengers can be penalised under Section 59 of the Operations & Maintenance Act’ 2002 for playing loud music and videos on phone in Delhi Metro.

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So, does the Delhi Metro have a similar rule? “There is no penal provision specifically for playing loud music in the O&M Act. However, passengers can be penalised under Section 59 of the Operations & Maintenance Act’ 2002. From December 2025 to May 2026 a total of 6,608 passengers have been penalised under this section,” says Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), adding, “The primary objective of DMRC while dealing with passengers is to counsel them in case they are found violating any provision of the law. However, surprise inspections and penalties are also imposed as a deterrent against all unlawful activities. Regarding passengers playing loud music, regular announcements are made inside the trains asking passengers not to do so.”

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{{^usCountry}} What do Delhi Metro commuters feel? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What do Delhi Metro commuters feel? {{/usCountry}}

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It starts with one loud Reel or phone call on loudspeaker mode and before you know it, an entire metro coach is unwillingly listening to someone else’s play list or Instagram feed. Hence this development in Chennai Metro has reignited the conversation among Delhi commuters. Is blasting videos in a packed coach simply bad manners, or should it attract a penalty? Aanchal Dwivedi, a Noida-based makeup artist, opines: “People get so absorbed in what they’re watching that they forget they’re in a shared public space where basic consideration for others matters. It’s not just about the noise — it’s about respecting the people around you. Everyone has a long commute, and not everyone wants to listen to someone else’s Instagram Reels or YouTube videos. If repeated announcements haven’t worked, then a fine is a fair way to remind people that public spaces come with responsibilities too.”

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“How difficult can it be to plug in a pair of earphones? It just reflects an ‘I don’t care’ attitude. I use the Metro to commute to college, and there have been so many instances where I’ve had to call out people for playing videos loudly on their phones,” says Sunanya Juneja, a second-year student of Delhi University (DU), adding, “But, when it comes to fines, I think first-time offenders should receive a warning because it could just be carelessness and sometimes all they need is a wrap on the wrist. But repeated violations should definitely invite a fine. That would make people think twice.”

Another commuter who believes a penalty is justified is Tanishq Puri, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, says, “The Metro is a shared public space where people read, work, study, rest or simply enjoy a quiet commute. Everyone is free to watch whatever they want, but it should be through earphones so that others aren’t disturbed. Awareness should come first, but fines would encourage people to be more considerate of those around them.”

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“It’s definitely annoying when someone is watching videos without earphones, but I don’t think fining people is the solution,” Vansh Bajaj, a shop owner in Malviya Nagar, adding, “My biggest question is: who and how is it enforced? Metro coaches are so crowded, and expecting staff to identify every person playing loud videos and then to even halt them from getting off at the next station seems impossible. I’d rather see more awareness campaigns and announcements around the rule and also what passengers can do to flag it off.”

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