National Doctors' Day| There were no CT scans or MRIs in my time, shares Padma Shri awardee Prof Dr M Wali

With over 50 years of experience, Prof Dr Mohsin Wali is a Padma Shri awardee and one of India's most respected medical cardiologists. He holds the rare distinction of having served as the personal physician to three Presidents of India—R. Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma and Pranab Mukherjee—and was appointed to the role at the age of just 33. A pioneer in geriatric medicine, he underwent advanced training at the University of Michigan, USA. A former professor of medicine at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he continues to be a leading voice in internal medicine and preventive cardiology.

Q. What it meant to be a doctor in your generation?

Prof Dr Mohsin Wali, one of India's most respected medical cardiologists, holds the rare distinction of having served as the personal physician to three Presidents of India.

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A. In our times, the doctors used to examine patients by seeing their pulse, blood pressure, using their stethoscope and examining in detail and to take history. There were no CT scans, MRIs. The most elaborated test was X-ray screening and beyond that there was nothing. We did not have thyroid test. We used to go midnight to the wards and see the sleeping pulse of the patient. One used to get medicines for 1 rupee for a day from the local GP. And today, if a person comes for a headache, the doctor does not take history. They straight away advise MRI scan, without even touching the patient, without listening to him, without taking detailed history. The basic theme of serving the society had mellowed down and there is a deterioration in teaching. We were taught in the wards by immediate seniors and taught bedside sitting near the patient, around the patient. But, now the teaching has changed.

Q. What irritates you the most as a doctor?

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{{^usCountry}} A. I have a CCTV camera in my clinic. And, from that I keep observing that the moment I write a prescription, the youngsters go out of my cabin and google it and tell their parents whom they have brought. We are under more scrutiny today as compared to then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A. I have a CCTV camera in my clinic. And, from that I keep observing that the moment I write a prescription, the youngsters go out of my cabin and google it and tell their parents whom they have brought. We are under more scrutiny today as compared to then. {{/usCountry}}

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