Navratri 2026 | From matchmaking to queer joy and girl gangs: Delhi-NCR dances to match hearts, beats with a unique tribe

Not every garba/dandiya plan begins with a ready-made gang. For those seeking a date, new friends or simply a space where they can dance without judgement, community-led initiatives are widening the circle at Navratri events in NCR. Read on to know how the focus is shifting from merely finding an event and dancing the night away to locking in the right partner and a safe place to attend it.

From dating-led matches and AI-assisted dance circles to queer and women-only celebrations, Delhi’s revellers are finding new ways to belong this Navratri.

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READ | Navratri 2026: 15 events to bookmark for dholida and dhamaal at dandiya-garba nights in Delhi-NCR

Match, meet, move

Don’t have a partner to match your dance steps with? Check out Dandiyamatch.in, which connects people who want to attend existing garba nights together, either as prospective dates or as part of new friend groups.

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{{^usCountry}} “The idea came from a casual conversation with friends about how cool such a service could be. We have received over 7,000 registrations through our main form and made around 500 to 600 matches so far. We do not share contact details without consent. Each member receives a designated match and they then choose whether to connect on Instagram,” shares Anishq Bansal, owner of the portal, sharing how they are currently catering to only heterosexual matches, though registrations can be made for both dating and forming friendship groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The idea came from a casual conversation with friends about how cool such a service could be. We have received over 7,000 registrations through our main form and made around 500 to 600 matches so far. We do not share contact details without consent. Each member receives a designated match and they then choose whether to connect on Instagram,” shares Anishq Bansal, owner of the portal, sharing how they are currently catering to only heterosexual matches, though registrations can be made for both dating and forming friendship groups. {{/usCountry}}

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How it works is that users submit their contact information, age, preferred age range, location, interests and photographs. The team then sorts registrations primarily according to age, area and common interests before assigning matches who can connect on Instagram. Though registration was initially free for women, the platform later introduced a fee for all users to filter for those genuinely interested in forming connections. Bansal informs, “Payment through our portal provides an initial registration trail, and a government identity card may be requested if a profile appears suspicious. Members who join in can even report uncomfortable interactions through our page’s direct messages.”

If you want a match this garba season, join the Instagram group chat; link in bio of @dandiyamatch.in

A circle without the dating tag

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It’s neither a dating platform nor a dance-partner service; Solo Saathi Circle places solo attendees into groups of 16 to 22 people heading to the same garba venue. “The idea is simple: connect, dance, disconnect. People often spend on passes and travel long distances, only to end up standing on the sidelines because approaching existing groups feels awkward,” Kriti Agarwal, founder of Solo Saathi Circle. “We give them a circle in advance or provide it live at the ground. Beginners get space to learn, experienced dancers can move at their own pace, and women can choose an all-women group,” adds Agarwal, whose Hyderabad-based creative-tech enterprise is touted as India’s first AI-integrated live-event grouping platform.

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They rolled out on October 5 as a platform, and have so far received more than 100 registrations and formed three groups in over 20 cities and 100 venues. All genders pay the same registration fee, and queer participants can register through its ‘prefer not to say’ gender option. Women can select an all-women or mixed circle. How it works is that participants verify their WhatsApp number and enter their name, age, gender, city, venue, as well as Garba proficiency. The platform’s AI-integrated system then uses venue, gender, age and skill level to form beginner, intermediate, professional and women-only groups while enabling users to register in advance or after, depending on the venue.

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The group chat displays only first names and does not permit direct messages. Chats open two days before the selected date, or on the same day for live registrations, and close by 1am, and the platform also uses profanity filters. “We want to be honest about the limits. On a public platform, we cannot completely prevent impersonation or verify someone’s intentions. No one is obliged to stay with a circle, and anyone who feels uncomfortable can step away. We are also working towards volunteer support and an SOS option in collaboration with the specific event organisers,” adds Agarwal.

To find a dancing squad in your city with members at your expertise level, register at solosaathicircle.com

READ: Glam drop with HT City | A case for the Navratri-coded phone covers for this festive season

Rainbow meets raas

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After hosting Big Gay Garba in Mumbai, queer media platform and community Gaysi Family is bringing the celebration to Delhi. The intimate evening will include a 30-minute Garba lesson led by a queer dancer, a drag queen host and awards for the most enthusiastic and best-dressed guests. More than 200 attendees are expected.

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“Most metropolitan cities in India do not have round-the-clock social spaces for queer individuals, so we have to curate these little bubbles for ourselves,” says Sakshi Juneja from Gaysi Family, a queer media platform and community that recently hosted an event in Mumbai and is now bringing Big Gay Garba Party, Delhi Edition to the city on October 17, at Social in Vasant Kunj. “Given how things are moving politically for queer rights, it is even more important to preserve queer joy through community-centric spaces where people can party, relax and be themselves without being judged or questioned,” adds Juneja, whose organisation completes 18 years next month.

Working with trusted and sensitised partners for organising events, they are even welcoming allies to join the celebration and support the community. Juneja informs, “Many queer people cannot express themselves freely because of their family or workplace situations, or because they are not out to everyone. Here. they can wear traditional outfits and interpret them in their own way, whether it’s through makeup or the joyful queer touch.”

Catch It LiveWhat: Big Gay Garba Party, Delhi EditionWhere: Social, Vasant Kunj, New DelhiWhen: October 17Timing: 8pm onwardsEntry: ₹299 onwards

One for the girls

Delhi’s first-ever all-girls garba night was recently organised by HERz. The event was aimed at giving women a dance floor free from unwanted attention. More than 80% of those registering visited alone, with volunteers from the HERz Squad assigned to introduce solo attendees and ensure nobody feels excluded at NoFilter Café in SDA Market.

“Being a girl in Delhi means constantly thinking about what you are wearing, where you are going, what time you will return and who might be watching you. We wanted to create a celebration where women could be carefree, feel safe and dance without worrying about being judged, followed or touched inappropriately in a crowded space,” says Tanya Chauhan, founder of the organising platform, adding, “The aim is not only to provide a safer night out, but also to help women build friendships. More than 90% of those who attend our events return, and people now jokingly call us matchmakers for female friends. Our volunteers particularly help solo attendees, introverts and ambiverts feel that they belong.”

Entry was restricted to registered women only after individual ticket checks took place. Registrations were filtered in advance, and the venue even had arrangements for female bouncers. Despite a promotional post receiving around 50,000 likes, six lakh views and 40,000 shares, Chauhan says that they chose to limit the attendance to around 80 to 100 women so that they can provide a fair opportunity to each to interact with their prospective partners. It’s here that traditional garba dancers and Gujarati volunteers even taught the attendees some cool steps as the evening featured an open stage, open mic, photo booths and a glam corner offering bedazzled garba looks. As guests arrived donning vibrant chaniya cholis, the playlist moved from peppy Gujarati music to contemporary tracks and made the evening memorable. Now, many of those who attended are hoping the organisers arrange another such opportunity till the festive season lasts.

Register for their upcoming women-only Halloween and Diwali events. DM @letherztalk on Instagram

READ: Festive bindis are in the spotlight for Garba-dandiya nights this Navratri

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