Navratri 2026: 15 events to bookmark for dholida and dhamaal at dandiya-garba nights in Delhi-NCR
From Sapna Choudhary's concert and stadium-sized spectacles to traditional garba and Bollywood dance nights, here’s where to twirl in the city this Navratri.
Bring out the chaniya cholis, kediyus and colourful dandiya sticks because the Capital’s Navratri calendar is packed with Garba and dandiya celebrations. Whether you want to dance to authentic Gujarati folk music, watch a live headliner or move to Bollywood and EDM remixes, bookmark these events before making your plans.
1. Turn up the desi beat
With a performance by Sapna Choudhary, live music, DJs, a fashion show, food stalls, selfie booths, lucky draws and contests, this event is among the season’s biggest draws in Noida. “We attend so many concerts, so why not one that also celebrates our culture? Sapna will perform traditional dandiya numbers on day two, giving the night a concert feel. There will also be a DJ, fashion show, lucky draws and prizes for the best dancers and outfits,” says organiser Anjali Awasthi.
What: Mirchi Rock & Dhol: Dandiya Dhamaal 2026 ft Sapna Chaudhary
Where: International Trade Expo Centre, Sector 62, Noida
When: October 16 to 18
Timing: 5pm onwards
2. Gen Z gets the aux
Returning for its second season with BeatCrush, DJ Yogii, percussionist Shiv Malhotra and Shyam Khanna, this open-air event also features food, shopping and puja alongside its dance floor. “We are creating this especially for Gen Z, while keeping the music rooted in traditional and Bollywood sounds because it is a cultural event. DJ Yogii headlines October 17, BeatCrush takes over October 18, and live percussionists will heighten the energy across both evenings,” says organiser Bhavna Sharma.
What: Bollywood Dandiya Night Season 2
Where: PSOI Lawns, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
When: October 17 and 18
Timing: 6pm to 11pm
3. Sweet sixteen and still spinning
One of the calendar’s most traditional offerings is returning for its 16th edition. The evening features a live Garba band, orchestra and singers travelling from Vadodara, with Gujarati folk music and traditional dance taking precedence over DJ-led remixes. “This is our 16th year. Delhi once had one of its biggest Garba celebrations with us, although we witnessed a dip after the pandemic. This year, we have a band and singers coming from Vadodara for live performances. Our focus remains on presenting Garba in its most traditional form,” says organiser Richa Gupta.
What: Garba in the City
Where: Samrat Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
When: October 13
Timing: 7pm onwards
4. A get-together with extra dhol
This open-air celebration will move between devotional music, Bollywood hits and Punjabi tracks, with live dhol anchoring the evening. Visitors can also browse food and shopping stalls, while every guest will receive a return gift from the organisers. “We want an open, cultural and fun atmosphere that feels like a get-together. The music will move from devotional songs to Bollywood and Punjabi tracks, with live dhol at the centre. Every guest will also receive a return gift, so nobody leaves empty-handed,” says organiser Nishant Goyal.
What: Dandiya Night Raas Utsav 2.0
Where: Ullas Bhawan, near Dilli Haat Metro Station
When: October 17
Timing: 7pm to midnight
5. Bhajans find a new beat
For devotional folks, the event blends dandiya with bhajan clubbing, Bollywood music, and live performances across three evenings. The line-up includes Saaz and Prakhar on the first day, Akhil Sachdeva on the second and Madhavas Rock Band on the final evening. Food stalls, a flea market and festive photo installations complete the experience.
What: Raatri Raaga: The Raas Affair
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: October 16 to 18
Timing: 4pm onwards
6. Garba gets a disco remix
Traditional dance meets nightlife at this large-scale Gurugram festival. Expect Garba and dandiya set to a mix of folk, Bollywood and electronic music, along with live DJs, immersive décor, a flea market, food and plenty of photo-ready installations.
What: Shubharambh 2026
Where: DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: October 17 and 18
Timing: 4pm onwards
7. Noida goes larger than life
Returning for its fourth edition, this three-day fest promises three evenings of music, colour and packed dance circles inside Worlds of Wonder. The sprawling venue, high-energy performances and carnival-like setting make it a suitable pick for those who want their Navratri celebration on a grander scale.
What: The Great Indian Garba Fest 4.0
Where: Worlds of Wonder, Noida
When: October 16 to 18
Timing: 5pm onwards
8. Three days beneath a stadium roof
Blending traditional Gujarati folk music and live dhol with Bollywood tracks and DJs, this one is an indoor stadium setting. Between dance rounds, visitors can explore a food court and flea market featuring ethnic clothing, jewellery and home décor. Dandiya sticks will be available for purchase at the venue.
What: Meri Dilli Dandiya Utsav
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President’s Estate
When: October 23 to 25
Timing: 1pm onwards
9. Dance, shop and snack in Old Delhi
This one pairs traditional dance and live performances with an expansive festive marketplace. The event promises an open dance arena, Bollywood and Punjabi beats, over 70 lifestyle and shopping stalls, more than 20 food counters, selfie zones, giveaways and family-friendly activities.
What: Garba Dazzle 3.0
Where: Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
When: October 17 and 18
Timing: 4pm onwards
10. Three evenings beside Rajghat
Set opposite Rajghat, this three-day event brings together live dandiya, musical performances and festive food at Gandhi Darshan. The organisers are also offering attendees a complimentary pair of dandiya sticks, making it an accessible option for first-time dancers arriving without their own.
What: RAAS 2026
Where: Gandhi Darshan, opposite Rajghat
When: October 16 to 18
Timing: 4pm onwards
11. A luxe spin along NH8
Rangratri offers a more polished setting for an evening of music, movement and celebration. Hosted at a luxury venue along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, it caters to those who want to dress up and enjoy their Garba night in a more intimate, elevated atmosphere.
What: Rangratri 2026
Where: Bel-La Monde, NH8, Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
When: October 19
Timing: 5pm onwards
12. Pick your dancing hour
Whether you prefer an afternoon outing or want to dance after sundown, the festival has two sessions to choose from. Alongside DJ-led Garba and dandiya, the event includes unlimited food, snacks, chaat, mocktails, games, shopping stalls and a lucky draw.
What: Sapphire Dandiya Utsav 2026
Where: Golden Crown, Sector 12, Rohini
When: October 17
Timing: Noon to 5pm and 7pm to 11pm
13. Dinner comes with dandiya
This Paschim Vihar celebration bundles Garba and dandiya with snacks and dinner. The evening also includes games, complimentary sticks, guidance from a professional choreographer and a photographer. Prizes will be awarded to the best dancers and best-dressed attendees.
What: Dandiya Night 2026 by Happii Girls Gang
Where: Mapple Gold Banquet by Radisson, Paschim Vihar
When: October 18
Timing: 5.30pm onwards
14. Shop your way onto the floor
A festive shopping spree could secure entry to this Ghaziabad dandiya night. Shoppers spending ₹2,026 or more at The Opulent Mall until October 16 can register and present their bill at the ground-floor help desk to claim a complimentary couple pass.
What: Dandiya Night at The Opulent Mall
Where: The Opulent Mall, GT Road, Ghaziabad
When: October 17
Timing: 5pm onwards
15. Dandiya Reborn 2026
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road
When: October 11 and 12
Time: 5.30pm to 9.30pm
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKriti Kambiri
Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.Read More