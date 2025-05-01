New Delhi glows orange for Dutch King's day celebrations

Thursday evening in New Delhi shimmered in shades of orange, as guests gathered to celebrate Koningsdag, King’s Day, which marks the birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Peter Knoope and Marisa Gerards(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

From socks and bags to marigold garlands, everyone embraced the signature Dutch hue, capturing the cheerful spirit of the occasion.

The evening was a blend of festivity and flavour, with a delightful spread of traditional Dutch treats like Poffertjes, Bitterballen, and Hutspot.

Laughter, music, and stories of both nations echoed through the air, creating a sense of connection and shared joy. But amidst the cheer, there was also a moment of solemn reflection.

The celebrations honoured the memory of those lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, opened her address with a tribute:

“For the first time in five years, we’re celebrating in New Delhi, marking the birthday of the King. We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir, and we offer our heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims.”

She went on to paint a vivid picture of how King’s Day unfolds across the Netherlands: “Across our cities, towns, and communities, this day serves as a reflection on our heritage, our values, and the unity that binds us as a nation. It’s a day full of joy, the only day when you don’t need any special permission to sell things. Everyone’s clearing out attics and garages, selling second-hand items, baking, cooking, and, of course, my favourite, apple pie on the streets. There’s lots of music and games being played. That’s how we celebrate in Amsterdam, and, of course, there’s lots and lots of orange!”

Chief guest of the evening, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, said, "India–Netherlands ties are intensifying. If you look at the areas of collaboration, they range from water management to agriculture, health, education, and more. There are also strong sporting links especially in field hockey. We have Dutch coaches training our teams, and Indian players who have competed in the Dutch league. Dutch football enjoys a strong following in India as well. And now, it’s wonderful to see you’re playing cricket and even Kho Kho!”

A special moment came when Saskia Rao-de Haas, a renowned cellist and composer from the Netherlands now based in New Delhi, was conferred the Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau—a Dutch royal honour awarded for exceptional service to society.