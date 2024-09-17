New store launch: Ravissant unveils luxe silverware haven in Chanakyapuri

The love for luxury and exclusivity is a familiar trait in the Capital. And it was on full display at the launch of Ravissant’s newest store in Chanakyapuri on Monday evening. Neesa Saigal, Malini Chawla Saigal, Mina Chawla, Charu Chawla and Navya Anand(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The soirée, complete with nibbles and drinks, saw the presence of Delhi’s who’s who, as they were treated to an impressive repertoire of silverware, including the latest collections in home décor and jewellery.

Founded by the couple Ravi and Mina Chawla, the third store of the silverware and lifestyle brand aims to strengthen its presence in the luxury silver market and cater to the growing demand for high-end, exquisite silver products.

Those present at the do were directors of the brand, Charu Chawla and Malini Chawla Saigal, among others.