Nikhita Gandhi at DU's Ramjas College during Mosaic 2024: What a hot fest!

Ramjas College’s Mosaic ’24 returned with a bang after four years. No amount of heat — a sizzling temperature of over 40°C — could cull the spirit of students who dove into a buzz of activities at the two-day fest. Singer Nikhita Gandhi left students of Delhi University grooving to her tunes at Ramjas College's fest Mosaic.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

The highlight, of course, was the gig by singer Nikhita Gandhi, who stunned the crowd with her set of Punjabi numbers and Bollywood bangers such as Raabta (Raabta, 2017), Bom Diggy Diggy (Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety, 2018), Naach Meri Rani and Kya Baat Hai 2.0, among others.

“Itne door kyun ho aap log? Saamne (front row of the audience stand) aa jao, na,” Gandhi said as she entered and saw the distance between the stage and the audience. Of course, those who heeded her words were rewarded with selfie-videos recorded by the singer herself during her performance.

Ramjas College's fest was organised after a gap of five years on campus, due to the pandemic pause.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Prince Singh, a final-year student of LLB at the Faculty of Law, was among the lucky few who got a selfie-video with the star performer. “It was good to see a humble and sweet celeb honouring such requests at a time when usually stars don’t entertain us, or worse, throw away our phones,” he gushed. Some, like Muskan Yadav, a first-year student of BSc (Hons) Mathematics at Hansraj College, loved Gandhi’s wit on stage. “She was spontaneous as she cracked jokes about what people were saying or doing in front of her,” she said.

Despite the heat, Gandhi’s performance saw youngsters matching her steps as she performed. To this, the singer said, “What a hot fest... Aise zor zor se naacho ki baarish hi ho jaye. But only after the show ends!”

The fest was an emotional moment for the final-year students of the college. “I was happy that I got to tick off Mosaic from my list of college experiences, and that too on a grand scale. It was so good that everyone, including faculty, was dancing... Thanks to Nikhita, who performed so beautifully,” says Ajay Sharma, student of BSc (Hons) Physics.

