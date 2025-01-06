No room for unmarried couples: OYO’s love lockdown sparks mixed reactions

The hotel booking platform OYO introduced a new policy on Sunday that prohibits unmarried couples from checking into its partner hotels in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The rule, which applies to all bookings, will require couples to provide valid proof of their relationship while checking in. The policy was rolled out in Meerut based on local feedback and could be expanded to other cities depending on the response. The company now requires unmarried couples to prove they’re in a relationship before they can check into its partner hotels.

Well, the move for sure has drawn mixed reactions. OYO says the policy is a response to local concerns and aims to create a safer, family-friendly environment

However, youngsters argue the policy infringes on individual rights. “Indian law does not prohibit unmarried couples from staying together, and many see this as an unnecessary restriction. Consenting adults should have the freedom to book a room without judgment,” says Madhav Gupta, 23, a student at the University of Delhi. “This rule is unfair to even travellers, including colleagues or friends, who might just need a budget-friendly place to stay,” he adds.

Others, like 48-year-old advocate Athar Saeer, say that the rule reflects traditional Indian values. “While the law doesn’t stop unmarried couples, this policy aligns with ‘Indian sanskriti and sabhyata’,” he said, adding that it’s about protecting cultural norms.

But not everyone is on board. 34-year-old, Gurugram-based, stock trader Surabhi Jaisingh, believes the rule won’t last long. “In a year, after poor sales, they’ll probably change it,” she says. “No one should have the right to judge people in a relationship.”

On the other hand, Delhi-based photographer Bhaavya Agarwal, 23, sees a deeper issue. “In India, there’s so much judgment and moral policing. If I want to spend private time with my partner, where do I go? Public spaces aren’t an option, and we’re criticised for it. Isn’t personal well-being important too?” she asks.

Some people, like homemaker Ritu Mehta, 42, support the move. “There has to be a check to prevent misuse,” she says. “This could set a good example for society.” Echoing similar sentiment, Mrinalini Sinha, 40, a makeup artist, says, “Restricting bookings for unmarried couples seems morally correct and could prevent nuisance activities in hotels. It also sends a subtle message to society while addressing concerns like incidents of violence and high dating expenses among youth.”

Lalit Kumar, 43, a Delhi-based teacher believes it’s in line with protecting family values. “Young people sometimes make impulsive decisions that lead to heartbreak or societal rejection,” he says. “This policy helps protect them—and their families—from that.”