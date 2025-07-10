Of stars and stripes: US Embassy celebrates 249th anniversary of American independence in New Delhi

A festive spirit filled the air as the US Embassy in New Delhi marked the 249th anniversary of American independence on Thursday. Guests arrived dressed in hues of red, white, and blues, creating a visual homage to the American flag. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India and US Chargé d’Affaires, Jorgan K Andrews(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

US Chargé d’Affaires, Jorgan K Andrews, who is celebrating his first Fourth of July in India, shared his excitement and said, “For Americans, the Fourth of July is very much a summertime holiday. A holiday of unity, great food, music, and a chance to connect socially but it’s also a moment that reminds us of our country’s values.”

He also added, “I’m very excited to be able to celebrate here in the world’s largest democracy, as we mark the birthday of the world’s oldest democracy. For Americans, the Fourth of July is very much a summertime holiday. It’s an outdoor celebration — picnics, barbecues, family, community, friends — really a celebration of togetherness.”

Chief guest of the evening, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, said, “We stand here today commemorating the birth of a nation whose spirit of freedom, democracy, and innovation has inspired generations across the world.”

The culinary spread paid tribute to classic American delights like jambalaya rice, mac and cheese to apple pies. Adding a fun, viral twist was the popular BYOC (Bring Your Own Chip) station, where attendees customised chip bags with an array of toppings and sauces — a social media food trend brought to life.

The celebration also featured interactive games like life-size Jenga and cornhole, keeping guests entertained in true backyard barbecue fashion.

A filmi tribute to friendship

The US Chargé d’Affaires shares the song that describes India-US friendship: “I’d choose Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire, 2008) because it’s dynamic, exciting, and filled with enthusiasm and joy.”

Adding the American songs he would choose, Andrews says, “I’d pick two iconic classics. First, Born in the USA (1984) by Bruce Springsteen — it has that energy and exuberance, and it captures a celebratory mood while also acknowledging that life can be tough. The second would have to be Jimi Hendrix’s rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner (1967) because Jimi taught us that we can all celebrate the Fourth of July in our own unique way, and still be one nation.”