Parallel solo exhibitions draw art luminaries in the Capital

The art fraternity recently came together to celebrate two parallel solo exhibitions in the Capital. The exhibitions, titled ‘Past Forward’ by Anjaneyulu G and ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ by Vipul Rathod, are being showcased simultaneously at Art Alive Gallery. Anjaneyulu’s canvases offer a hyper-realistic approach through the juxtaposition of objects, while Rathod’s unique body of work responds to the world around him, featuring miniature papier-mâché creations displayed in self-constructed cabinets. The preview event was graced by notable artists Manu Parekh and his wife Madhvi Parekh, along with Kanchan Chander, Jayasri Burman, and others. The exhibition is live on till Sept 7th. Anjaneyulu G

About the exhibition

I) Past Forward: Recent works by Anjaneyulu G

Level 1, Art Alive Gallery

Belonging to Telangana, Anjaneyulu explores remnants of the past, propelling them forward into the present to examine the impact of history on contemporary times. Vessels and objects of the past and present dominate his canvases rendered in a hyper realistic approach. Through the juxtaposition of objects, he aims to capture a dialogue between heritage and contemporary culture.

Vipul Rathod

II) Cabinet of Curiosities, Recent works by Vipul Rathod

Level 2, Art Alive Gallery

Vipul Rathod’s distinct oeuvre is a response to the world around him, his experiences as an artist, thoughts and memories which are encapsulated in a boundless realm of imagination presented as miniature papier-mâché objects housed in self-constructed cabinets. Challenging the convention.