Raksha Bandhan 2026: Move over basic, wellness rakhis are all the rage this year

With Raksha Bandhan next week (August 28), the hunt for the perfect rakhi is on! And this year, shoppers in Delhi are looking at rakhis with health benefits, that align the chakras and promote the emotional well-being of their brothers.

Birthstone and semi-precious stones are making way into rakhi designs with those shopping for Raksha Bandhan opting for these to ensure their sibling's good health.

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Seven-chakra rakhi featuring seven distinct semi-precious stones promote better overall well-being. Price: ₹ 395

Tanvi Madhaw, a researcher from Delhi, would usually buy rakhis with quirky motifs: “But then I thought, how will a quirky dumbell-shaped rakhi help him in the long run?” That’s when she found the seven-chakra rakhi in Khan Market. These are crafted using semi-precious stones that balance the seven chakras of the body. “I bought it for ₹395, and I hope it helps my brother learn how to be patient!” she quips.

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925 sterling silver rakhis featuring birthstones are becoming the ultimate bestseller this season for its unique health benefits. Price: ₹ 3,500

{{^usCountry}} There is also a focus on personalised wellness. Rakshat Bardia, co-founder of e-store BeAbhika, informs, “We’ve already sold 15,000 pieces of our 925 sterling silver rakhis featuring birthstones, priced at ₹3,500.” The demand, he says, is because the brothers don’t take the rakhi off and wear it through the year: “The dedicated birthstones improve health-related issues specific to their birth month’s personality and traits. Say you’re a March-born, we suggest an aquamarine stone rakhi... It helps the wearer balance their intense emotions, which in turn aids in anxiety and stress management.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also a focus on personalised wellness. Rakshat Bardia, co-founder of e-store BeAbhika, informs, “We’ve already sold 15,000 pieces of our 925 sterling silver rakhis featuring birthstones, priced at ₹3,500.” The demand, he says, is because the brothers don’t take the rakhi off and wear it through the year: “The dedicated birthstones improve health-related issues specific to their birth month’s personality and traits. Say you’re a March-born, we suggest an aquamarine stone rakhi... It helps the wearer balance their intense emotions, which in turn aids in anxiety and stress management.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rudraksha rakhis for stress relief, blood pressure regulation, and improved nervous system function. Price: ₹ 250-350

For those who don’t want to shell out too much on precious stones, rudraksha rakhis are still around, ranging from ₹250 to ₹350, says Vikas Ahuja from Harshit Cosmetics in Rohini’s Sector 8.

The beads offer benefits including stress relief, blood pressure regulation, and improved nervous system function. “Rudraksha rakhis are not new, but sleek designs are being favoured this year,” he says, adding, “We also have bands of small rudraksha charms paired with diamond-shaped stones, for those who want to feel luxury without leaving out healing benefits.”

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Amethyst stone rakhi with evil eye charm brings peace and calmness into the wearer's life. Price: ₹ 195

Rakhi with clear quartz semi-precious stone attracts positive energy and good health. Price: ₹ 195

Citrine rakhi with evil eye charm promotes better health when the stones touch the skin of the wearer for a long duration. Price: ₹ 195

Semi-precious stone rakhis:

Citrine rakhi for health, good fortune, and abundance

Amethyst for calmness, emotional balance and peace

Clear quartz for education, health and energy

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Story by Anshita Jain

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