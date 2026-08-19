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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Move over basic, wellness rakhis are all the rage this year

With Raksha Bandhan on August 28, Delhiites are shopping for rakhis with health benefits this year. Here's what they're buying for their brothers' good health.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 11:34:24 IST
By HT Correspondent
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With Raksha Bandhan next week (August 28), the hunt for the perfect rakhi is on! And this year, shoppers in Delhi are looking at rakhis with health benefits, that align the chakras and promote the emotional well-being of their brothers.

Birthstone and semi-precious stones are making way into rakhi designs with those shopping for Raksha Bandhan opting for these to ensure their sibling's good health.
Birthstone and semi-precious stones are making way into rakhi designs with those shopping for Raksha Bandhan opting for these to ensure their sibling's good health.
Seven-chakra rakhi featuring seven distinct semi-precious stones promote better overall well-being. Price: 395

Tanvi Madhaw, a researcher from Delhi, would usually buy rakhis with quirky motifs: “But then I thought, how will a quirky dumbell-shaped rakhi help him in the long run?” That’s when she found the seven-chakra rakhi in Khan Market. These are crafted using semi-precious stones that balance the seven chakras of the body. “I bought it for 395, and I hope it helps my brother learn how to be patient!” she quips.

925 sterling silver rakhis featuring birthstones are becoming the ultimate bestseller this season for its unique health benefits. Price: 3,500
Rudraksha rakhis for stress relief, blood pressure regulation, and improved nervous system function. Price: 250-350

For those who don’t want to shell out too much on precious stones, rudraksha rakhis are still around, ranging from 250 to 350, says Vikas Ahuja from Harshit Cosmetics in Rohini’s Sector 8.

The beads offer benefits including stress relief, blood pressure regulation, and improved nervous system function. “Rudraksha rakhis are not new, but sleek designs are being favoured this year,” he says, adding, “We also have bands of small rudraksha charms paired with diamond-shaped stones, for those who want to feel luxury without leaving out healing benefits.”

Amethyst stone rakhi with evil eye charm brings peace and calmness into the wearer's life. Price: 195
Rakhi with clear quartz semi-precious stone attracts positive energy and good health. Price: 195
Citrine rakhi with evil eye charm promotes better health when the stones touch the skin of the wearer for a long duration. Price: 195

Semi-precious stone rakhis:

  • Citrine rakhi for health, good fortune, and abundance
  • Amethyst for calmness, emotional balance and peace
  • Clear quartz for education, health and energy

Story by Anshita Jain

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