Regional cuisines from across India are on a platter at Saras Food Fest in Delhi's Sunder Nursery

Regional Indian cuisines rule the show at Saras Food Festival 2025, which is being organised at Sunder Nursery. Around 300 Lakhpati Didis (women entrepreneurs) and women from self-help groups, from 25 states, set-up 62 stalls. While 50 stalls served live food, 12 offered natural food products.
Delhi's love for momos has made Lakhpati didis aka cooks bring a health, ragi twist to this street food.
Kaladi Kulcha from Jammu is among the most-talked about dishes at this fest, but received mixed reviews from foodies.
Mouth-watering biryani from Andhra Pradesh is one for the die-hard non-veg lovers.
Sel Roti is among the must-try dishes at Assam's stall.
Crab curry vat Kerala's Cafe Kudumbashree are capable of satiating your hunger pangs in the best possible way.
From horse gram to peal millet, a stall from Tamil Nadu offered a huge variety in ladus.
Sonali Gupta, a Delhi-based chartered accountant, visited the festival and told us: “My friend Surbhi and me usually come here for evening walks and were pleasantly surprised as we got garma-garam chai at Gujarat's stall and vada pao at Maharastra's stall.”