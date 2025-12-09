Regional cuisines from across India are on a platter at Saras Food Fest in Delhi's Sunder Nursery

Regional Indian cuisines rule the show at Saras Food Festival 2025, which is being organised at Sunder Nursery. Around 300 Lakhpati Didis (women entrepreneurs) and women from self-help groups, from 25 states, set-up 62 stalls. While 50 stalls served live food, 12 offered natural food products. Saras Food Fest 2025 at Sunder Nursery is a hit among foodies in the Capital. (Photos: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Ragi momos at one of the stalls at the fest.

Delhi's love for momos has made Lakhpati didis aka cooks bring a health, ragi twist to this street food.

A stall from Jammu & Kashmir.

Kaladi Kulcha from Jammu is among the most-talked about dishes at this fest, but received mixed reviews from foodies.

Matka biryani at Andhra Pradesh's stall.

Mouth-watering biryani from Andhra Pradesh is one for the die-hard non-veg lovers.

One of the Lakhpati didis preparing Sel Roti.

Sel Roti is among the must-try dishes at Assam's stall.

Crab curry at Kerala's stall.

Crab curry vat Kerala's Cafe Kudumbashree are capable of satiating your hunger pangs in the best possible way.

Millet laddus at Tamil Nadu stall.

From horse gram to peal millet, a stall from Tamil Nadu offered a huge variety in ladus.

The slow-cooked chicken skewers in Khasi-style enticed many to Cloud Heritage's stall from Meghalaya.

Delhi winter is ready for this roller fruit ice cream at Uttarakhand's stall.

Sonali Gupta, a Delhi-based chartered accountant, visited the festival and told us: “My friend Surbhi and me usually come here for evening walks and were pleasantly surprised as we got garma-garam chai at Gujarat's stall and vada pao at Maharastra's stall.”

Surbhi visited the food fest with her friend Sonali Gupta.