Sadhna Shanker unveils her third novel 'Continuum' in the Capital

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Capital welcomed a gathering of literature lovers at the book launch of Continuum, a science fiction novel by author and civil servant Sadhna Shanker. Dnyaneshwar Mulay with Kiren Rijiju and Sadhna Shanker (Photo: Raajeesh Kashyap/HT)

Her third novel — and second work of science fiction — explores themes of love, ambition, conflict and hope, as well as the continuum of time and weaving a possible vision of the future.

The chief guest of the evening, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, noted, “Books open doors to different worlds and new perspectives.”

Shanker also thanked Rijiju for his presence. “You were also there at my first book launch in 2018. You have always encouraged me in my literary journey,” she said.

Celebrated authors Vikas Swarup and Mamang Dai were also present at the launch.