Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sadhna Shanker unveils her third novel 'Continuum' in the Capital

BySanchita Kalra
Mar 10, 2025 06:22 PM IST

Her third novel — and second work of science fiction — explores themes of love, ambition, conflict and hope

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Capital welcomed a gathering of literature lovers at the book launch of Continuum, a science fiction novel by author and civil servant Sadhna Shanker.

Dnyaneshwar Mulay with Kiren Rijiju and Sadhna Shanker (Photo: Raajeesh Kashyap/HT)
Dnyaneshwar Mulay with Kiren Rijiju and Sadhna Shanker (Photo: Raajeesh Kashyap/HT)

Her third novel — and second work of science fiction — explores themes of love, ambition, conflict and hope, as well as the continuum of time and weaving a possible vision of the future.

The chief guest of the evening, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, noted, “Books open doors to different worlds and new perspectives.”

Shanker also thanked Rijiju for his presence. “You were also there at my first book launch in 2018. You have always encouraged me in my literary journey,” she said.

Celebrated authors Vikas Swarup and Mamang Dai were also present at the launch.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On