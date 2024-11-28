Satrangi Salaam for Love, same-sex marriage and Fabulousness at Delhi Queer Pride 2024
With placards, performances, and an outpouring of love, Delhi Queer Pride Parade’s 15th edition reminded Delhi that the fight for equality is far from over
Around 7,000 participants brought the streets of Delhi alive with vibrant hues and spirited chants at the 15th Delhi Queer Pride (DQP) march on Sunday, November 24. From Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar, the city echoed with a call for equality, “azadi” (freedom) from the prohibition of same-sex marriage, and solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Dressed in everything from traditional attire to quirky costumes, paraders left no stone unturned to make their voices heard.
Since its inception in 2008, DQP has grown from a gathering of 50 to a powerful celebration of identity, love and allyship. “Pride is as much a protest as it is a celebration,” shared Noor Enayat, a DQP volunteer. “This year’s turnout was slightly lower due to the poor air quality and the CAT exam, but we’ve come a long way.”
Among the almost 7000 was participants was Shashank Rawat, an event curator holding a “Free Hugs and Kisses” placard. “This is my eighth year at Pride,” he said and added, “It’s inspiring to see the growing acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Some paraders fused Halloween themes with Pride, while others flaunted regional or cultural attire. Here's a look—
"Red is the colour of love, and I wanted to spread that message…" says, Naaz Joshi, India's first transgender international beauty queen, “In 2017, back when I first attended the parade, the fight was for the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships. Now it’s to legitimise these through marriage.”
Among the colourful crowd was mehendi artist Arif Khan, dressed as a “scary nun,” who praised the inclusivity of the LGBTQIA+ community
“I wanted to highlight my cultural identity, from Maharashtra, so dressed as both Mastani and Bajirao,” informs Sonu Prajapati, an Anaesthesia technician, “The look has both genders in a single outfit.”
Silver screen also made an appearance at the Parade, with Anupamaa's famous dialogue in the fray.
Kanj Saurav, a marketing professional says, "I’ve been out to my parents, for the past six years. I do hope that someday I can bring my parents along, to celebrate the vibrant display of queerness with me."