Satrangi Salaam for Love, same-sex marriage and Fabulousness at Delhi Queer Pride 2024

Around 7,000 participants brought the streets of Delhi alive with vibrant hues and spirited chants at the 15th Delhi Queer Pride (DQP) march on Sunday, November 24. From Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar, the city echoed with a call for equality, “azadi” (freedom) from the prohibition of same-sex marriage, and solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Dressed in everything from traditional attire to quirky costumes, paraders left no stone unturned to make their voices heard. Satrangi Salaam for Love, same-sex marriage and Fabulousness(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Since its inception in 2008, DQP has grown from a gathering of 50 to a powerful celebration of identity, love and allyship.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Since its inception in 2008, DQP has grown from a gathering of 50 to a powerful celebration of identity, love and allyship. “Pride is as much a protest as it is a celebration,” shared Noor Enayat, a DQP volunteer. “This year’s turnout was slightly lower due to the poor air quality and the CAT exam, but we’ve come a long way.”

Around 7,000 participants marched on the streets for 15th Delhi Queer Pride parade on Sunday, November 24. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Among the almost 7000 was participants was Shashank Rawat, an event curator holding a “Free Hugs and Kisses” placard. “This is my eighth year at Pride,” he said and added, “It’s inspiring to see the growing acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Some paraders fused Halloween themes with Pride, while others flaunted regional or cultural attire. Here's a look—

Naaz Joshi donned a red outfit, resembling a rose, that left many in awe.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

"Red is the colour of love, and I wanted to spread that message…" says, Naaz Joshi, India's first transgender international beauty queen, “In 2017, back when I first attended the parade, the fight was for the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships. Now it’s to legitimise these through marriage.”

Among the colourful crowd was mehendi artist Arif Khan, dressed as a “scary nun,” who praised the inclusivity of the LGBTQIA+ community

Arif Khan, a mehendi artists dressed up as Elizabeth the nun to showcase the inclusive LGBTQIA+ community.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

(L-R) Sonu Prajapati and Savio Mascarenhas flaunted indian attires, at this year's Delhi Queer Pride.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

“I wanted to highlight my cultural identity, from Maharashtra, so dressed as both Mastani and Bajirao,” informs Sonu Prajapati, an Anaesthesia technician, “The look has both genders in a single outfit.”

Silver screen also made an appearance at the Parade, with Anupamaa's famous dialogue in the fray.

Vicky questioned the hypocrisy of people through his innovative poster.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

For Kanj Saurav, attending the Pride is a celebration of who he is.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Kanj Saurav, a marketing professional says, "I’ve been out to my parents, for the past six years. I do hope that someday I can bring my parents along, to celebrate the vibrant display of queerness with me."

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction