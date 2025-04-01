Singer Mohit Chauhan brings Masakali madness to IGDTUW’s Taarangana’25 fest at Kashmere Gate campus

Singer Mohit Chauhan turned Taarangana’25 – the annual cultural fest of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) – into an electrifying musical spectacle! With nearly 8,000 students from colleges across Delhi in attendance, the night was nothing short of magical. The energy was contagious as Chauhan belted out some of his most iconic hits including Masakali (Delhi-6, 2009), Sadda Haq (Rockstar, 2011), and Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met, 2007). Hands waved in the air and voices soared in unison to make it one unforgettable night at the Kashmere Gate campus, which transformed into a full-fledged concert arena. Singer Mohit Chauhan performed at the finale of IGDTUW's fest and youngsters from colleges across Delhi-NCR colleges gathered to attend the concert live. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

‘Mohit sir, I want to sing for you’

The excitement didn’t just stay in the audience; it spilled over onto the stage! Students came prepared, holding up posters, some of which read: “Mohit sir, I want to sing for you!” And that wish was certainly fulfilled as with every note that Mohit sang, the crowd echoed back flawlessly, proving how deeply his music has touched each of their lives.

Moved by the overwhelming love of the youngsters, Mohit shared his emotions with us post-performance: “It was really inspiring to play at the Taarangana festival. It was a full house, and everyone was singing along. I feel blessed!”

Masakali all the way

“I’ve loved his songs since childhood. Watching him perform up and close felt magical,” said Astha Ojha, a first-year MBA student of the college.

But the night’s defining moment came when the hit chartbuster Masakali’s first notes rang out, sending the crowd to relent deafening cheers. “How could he not sing this here,” exclaimed Rhiti Gupta, a final-year student of Delhi University's Gargi College, as she joined others to break into the iconic hook steps.

