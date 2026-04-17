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Society for Creating a Difference (CAD) organises a Science-cum-Career Guidance Seminar

CAD hosted a Science-cum-Career guidance seminar in Delhi on April 17, promoting science education and career choices.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Society for Creating a Difference (CAD) organised a Science-cum-Career guidance seminar at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini Sector-8, Delhi on April 17, with the aim of encouraging students to pursue science and make informed career choices.

Science-cum-Career Guidance Seminar

As part of the seminar, a quiz competition was conducted and 10 students were awarded prizes based on their performance.

Glimpses of the guidance seminar

During the event, CAD also launched Project UDGAM- Swapn Udaan, a free coaching programme for IIT and NEET aspirants from government schools and underprivileged backgrounds. The programme will support around 50 meritorious students of Classes 11 and 12 from the school, helping them prepare for competitive exams such as JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and NEET.

 
jee. jee advanced neet iit
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Society for Creating a Difference (CAD) organises a Science-cum-Career Guidance Seminar
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Society for Creating a Difference (CAD) organises a Science-cum-Career Guidance Seminar
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