Society for Creating a Difference (CAD) organises a Science-cum-Career Guidance Seminar

Society for Creating a Difference (CAD) organised a Science-cum-Career guidance seminar at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini Sector-8, Delhi on April 17, with the aim of encouraging students to pursue science and make informed career choices.

Science-cum-Career Guidance Seminar

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As part of the seminar, a quiz competition was conducted and 10 students were awarded prizes based on their performance.

Glimpses of the guidance seminar

During the event, CAD also launched Project UDGAM- Swapn Udaan, a free coaching programme for IIT and NEET aspirants from government schools and underprivileged backgrounds. The programme will support around 50 meritorious students of Classes 11 and 12 from the school, helping them prepare for competitive exams such as JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and NEET.

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{{^usCountry}} CAD is an NGO working to promote science education and research among students, especially from underprivileged sections. It provides information on scholarships and opportunities such as Olympiads, IISER, CUET, NEET and JEE through its web portal and social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CAD is an NGO working to promote science education and research among students, especially from underprivileged sections. It provides information on scholarships and opportunities such as Olympiads, IISER, CUET, NEET and JEE through its web portal and social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation comprises professionals and academicians who are engaged in various fields like education, civil services, corporate sector, academics/teaching among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation comprises professionals and academicians who are engaged in various fields like education, civil services, corporate sector, academics/teaching among others. {{/usCountry}}

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