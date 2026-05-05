Summer time! NCR’s pet parents, here’s how to let your dogs pawri and cool off at pool-tastic spots

Delhi-NCR’s pet parents know how it keep it cool for their furry buddies, even if the mercury breaks records, as pupper pool sessions and parties are back in town! From curated gathering for singles to date while the pets cool it off to customised swimming classes and day boarding experiences, there are a lot of activities in which pets can indulge to splash their way through summer. There are several spots in the city where one can take their pets for a cooling pool session. (Photo: Adobe stock)

“It’s so hot yet I was apprehensive about taking my Shih Tzu, Fido to a swimming pool in the city because I thought the presence of other dogs and hygiene would affect him,” says Vanya Kaur, a Delhi-based law student, adding, “But my perception totally changed when I took him to a pool session last week in Gurugram. All I had to do was to watch over my pet and so did the other parents, and there were no hassles at all. The best part was seeing Fido so relieved, which was the first time ever since this summer began. Cant explain my happiness seeing him happy!”

Paw-fect date

Intimate swimming sessions, curated as date experiences for couples and their pets, are gaining popularity of late. One of these, for instance, is set in a pet-friendly retreat in Chhatarpur as an outing that allows couples to spend quality time with pets while escaping the heat. “The experience typically includes a two-hour private pool session for both the humans and the dog. It’s priced at ₹2,999 per couple, and we serve beverages and snacks for the humans and a meal (chicken, egg, or vegetables with rice) for the pet,” Anuj Kumar, a part of the management team at Canine Elite.

Anuj adds, “Ever since we opened the bookings for couple date plus dog pool session, we’ve been receiving five to seven bookings a day. The reason we chose to curate this as couples and pet date is because usually when pet parents bring out their dogs to swimming sessions, there is nothing much for them to do. Whereas at the retreat, the pets feel comfortable because their parents are around and vice versa.”

Post the swim, there are also grooming and training tips imparted to make the outing more engaging. But if you want to extend the experience, then opt for add-ons like a movie set-up while your pets can continue to lounge by the poolside.

Doggo’s day out

For the office goers, planning an outing might not be easy. “When it started getting really hot, I noticed my poodle Tin Tin feeling overly drained and exhausted, and I felt guilty that its sitting at home all day,” shares Kavish Batra, a Noida-based entrepreneur, adding, “I started searching for pool parties thinking I might take Tin Tin out for the weekend. That’s when I came across a pet day boarding in NCR that has a pool. So I dropped him to spend a day here and when I came back to pick him, he was in such a good mood and jumping around that I couldn’t believe. So, now I have made it a weekly routine for him for the entire summer.”

Since day boardings with pool access offers a rather calmer alternative, the full-time working pet parents are inching more towards these to ensure their dogs stay active and comfortable. “Such spaces benefit the dogs. In the absence of their parents, the dogs can enjoy a new setting with other boarder dogs. Also, there is no pressure or time limit for the dogs to enjoy in the pool while we keep a close check on them,” shares Pawan from Ultimutt Pet Resort in Gurugram’s Gwal Pahari, adding, “We have a swimming pool and open spaces and offer packaged pet food to the dogs. After chilling in the pool, the dogs can dry themselves in the sun as we have trained our staff to be cautious and look after the safety of the pets.”

Splash & Social: Pool parties for the paws

Think open, lush gardens, multiple little pools, playful décor, toys, and constant splashes — dog pool parties are indeed the perfect way to beat the summer heat while giving your pets a space to socialise, play, and unwind in a lively, party-like setting in Delhi.

“The entire setup is like a regular pool party, but the only difference is that this one is for the dogs and humans are strictly not allowed in the pool,” informs Kuldeep Chauhan from Pet Lover Hut in Chattarpur, which is gearing up for the dog pool party this Sunday (May 3) and has already booked all the slots in advance. “Two weeks ago we started taking bookings for the party, and all 25 slotted were booked within two days!”

But this spike in demand for pool parties is not limited to any one part of the city. Some pupper pool party organisers share that the response to their earlier editions has been so encouraging that they aim to scale up their plans for May. Take for instance, Arpit Kapur from Doggie Bazaar, who hosted one such cool party at a hotel based in south Delhi on March 15. Recalling the overwhelming response, Arpit says, “The pet parents at our sundowner doggy pool party shared how much their dogs got to enjoy. I have myself not seen such joy amid the dogs when I saw them in the pool. This is what made my team decide and plan to organise multiple pool parties, over the weekends, during rest of the summer. We also intend to add rain dance as a fun element for the pets to enjoy the parties while their parents sit and sip on summer coolers.”

Box 1 - Keep in mind these tips from animal behaviourist

Prioritise hygiene: Cleanliness of the pool is crucial. Shedding fur can accumulate in the water and affect hygiene, potentially causing health issues for other dogs using the pool.

Let your dog ease in: Allow your dog to get comfortable with the surroundings before entering the pool. Avoid picking them up and forcefully putting them in, as the sudden shock can trigger panic, increase stress levels, and in extreme cases, even lead to cardiac distress or a long-term fear of water.

Be mindful at group events: At pool parties, check with organisers about the breeds and temperament of other dogs. Interactions with aggressive or unfamiliar dogs can sometimes lead to conflicts.

Go slow with beginners: For dogs new to swimming, sessions can lead to muscle soreness or fatigue. Introduce them to water gradually and keep the experience positive and low-pressure.

Watch out for overexertion: Some dogs are natural swimmers and may keep going without realising their limits. This can lead to exhaustion, which in rare cases may cause serious health issues like a cardiac arrest and possible drowning. Keep sessions short and supervised.

Choose the right toys: Carry lightweight, floating toys to encourage safe play in the water. Avoid throwing heavy balls or objects that sink, as dogs may dive too deep trying to retrieve them, putting themselves at risk.

Where to go for pupper pool sessions

1. Pet Lover Hut

Where: Sector 63A, Gurugram

Time: 8am to 6pm

Price: ₹2,000 (2 hours with grooming), ₹1,500 (without)

Contact: 9810007381

2. Ultimutt Pet Resort

Where: Gwal Pahari, Gurugram

Time: 7am to 7pm

Price: ₹500 (1 hour)

Contact: 8069069783

3. Bow Bow Den Dog Pool & Cafe

Where: Sector 28 , Dwarka

Time: 8am to 8pm

Price: ₹500 (common), ₹1,000 (private); 45 minutes sessions

Contact: 9711898866

4. Alfa11

Where: Ansal Palam Farms, Salapur Khera Village, Gurugram

Time: 6am to Noon and 4pm to 8pm

Price: ₹500 (3 hours)

Contact: 8368098288

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