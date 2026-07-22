Support on the menu: Restaurateurs and strangers send meals to student protest at Jantar Mantar

A quiet, heartwarming movement is sweeping across the Capital as citizens and restaurateurs are showing solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar by sending food, water and ORS.

New Delhi, India - July 22, 2026: Supporters sending food and beverages in big quantity through online food delivery portals for the CJP protesters gathered at the demonstration site at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

What started as a few thoughtful gestures has turned into an organic food drive, filling the protest site with hundreds of freshly packed meals.

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At the busy intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Sansad Marg, delivery riders are arriving back-to-back, following specific instructions dropped on app notes: "Please offer this to anyone at the Jantar Mantar protest site."

Local volunteers on-ground have set up makeshift buffet tables along the roadside, ensuring any student or fasting participant can grab sustenance without hesitation.

City restaurateurs are stepping up too. Chef Radhika Khandelwal dispatched 200 fresh sandwiches to the spot on July 21 with help from a network of local volunteers.

“I first did it during Covid — for those affected and then those working at the crematorium. We sent 3000-4000 meals out everyday, just me and my partner.”

She shares, “Our brand, Kona, is for the youth, and if we don't stand by them, then what’s the point? It’s scary for a brand to speak up like this, but we all need to show support,” says Khandelwal, who is now prepping another batch of 1,000 sandwiches for the site.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chef Sambhavi Joshi, co-founder of Pasta On The Go, shared a post on Instagram that said, “Pasta for the ones standing up for something... We want to send warm pasta to the students and young voices holding ground at Jantar Mantar.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chef Sambhavi Joshi, co-founder of Pasta On The Go, shared a post on Instagram that said, “Pasta for the ones standing up for something... We want to send warm pasta to the students and young voices holding ground at Jantar Mantar.” {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to us behind the idea of it, she shares, “Everyone has a way of offering support, and this is our way of participating. Food is my answer to how I can contribute. The meals are quick and functional.”

It isn't just Delhiites doing their bit. People across India from Maharashtra and Hyderabad to Kerala are placing long-distance orders on Swiggy and Zomato to keep the momentum going.

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Among them is Sreedevi Bindu Olappamanna, an entrepreneur based in Palakkad, Kerala, who ordered rajma chawal directly to the venue.

“Ordering delivery over a call was so overwhelming, and I felt terrible about not being there physically. But the protesters need to know they aren't alone. Since we can’t be on the ground, this is our way of boosting their morale and showing them that they are seen and heard,” Olappamanna shares.

Reportedly, several nearby cafés and restaurants including Blue Tokai, Chaayos, Cafe Amudham, McDonalds, Subway and many others, have also opened their doors to protesters, offering water refills, rest space and basic first aid.

Actor Atul Kumar was also seen at the site distributing ORS packets and water bottles to keep everyone hydrated under the sun.

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