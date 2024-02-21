Take a walk to soak in Delhi’s art, history with Delhi Tourism Walk Festival

A date with the djinns, a juxtaposition of the Purani and Nayi Dilli, and a glimpse into Dilli ka dil — all this and more is in store at the Delhi Tourism Walk Festival. The event maps the Capital’s cultural, historical, and architectural tapestries. The festival includes historical, spiritual, cultural and haunted walks at 50 spots in the Capital, some of which are less-explored. (Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT (For representational purpose only))

Talking about the fest, which kicked off on Saturday, Meenakshi Sharma, deputy manager, Delhi Tourism, says, “The idea was to allow more tourists to participate and increase awareness about the city’s untold stories. She adds that these walks are “different because the focus is on unexplored narratives in a cost-effective and affordable setup”.

The quirky names also add to the intrigue. “There is Purani Dilli Naye Log, where visitors get to explore places of worship in Old Delhi. We have Dekho Apna CP, which will help walkers learn about the history of Connaught Place as a shopping complex. We also have a Delhi ka Dil Dekho walk that will start from the National War Memorial, leading up to the Kartavya Path. This naming was done to provide the walkers with insight into the Capital’s history, local traditions, etc.,” shares an official from the Delhi Tourism Department, who helped curate the list of 50 spots covered under the 37-day festival.

The fest has been capturing the fancy of many. Among them is Kshitij Morodia, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, who shares, “I was in Delhi to attend a wedding and have extended my trip to attend the Djinns at Feroz Shah Kotla walk on Sunday because I’ve always been fascinated by stories about haunted monuments.” Similarly, Abhishek Kalra, a Noida-based corporate lawyer, is looking forward to the Sufiyana Dilli walk “for the love of Sufiism and to explore my spirituality again”.

Want to join these walks? Here’s all you need to know:

What: Delhi Tourism Walk Festival 2024

On till: March 31

Timing: Varies as per walks

Online booking: www.delhitourism.gov.in

Entry: ₹500 per person

