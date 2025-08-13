Tamana Fashion Show 2025: A celebration of diversity and inclusion

Sunday evening in the Capital was a beautiful reminder of how fashion, when it embraces inclusion, can touch both the heart and the eyes. Suket Dhir, Sunil Sethi, Payal Pratap, Mallika Nadda, Shruti Sancheti, Shayama Chona, Payal Jain and Dr Harsh Mahajan(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Tamana, NGO dedicated to empowering individuals with special needs, hosted ‘Fashion Unbound’ – a unique fashion show celebrating inclusion.

The evening began with a soulful performance by singer Diwakar Sharma, whose heartfelt renditions of classics like Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin and Humma Humma set a warm and uplifting mood for the night.

What followed was truly special—a runway show that combined stunning fashion with a powerful social message, featuring designs by Payal Jain, Payal Pratap, Shruti Sancheti, and Suket Dhir. Students from Tamana took to the ramp themselves, adding to the magic.

Shayama Chona, the founder and president of Tamana, shared a heartfelt reflection: “Twenty-five years ago, when we hosted our first fashion show, many people doubted if bringing fashion into the lives of individuals with disabilities was the right thing to do. But I have never seen them as disabled; to me, they are specially enabled.”

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi echoed that sentiment, saying, “This show is a powerful reminder that true style has no boundaries and the runway belongs to everyone, regardless of ability.”

The event was graced by Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, who attended as the Chief Guest, along with other notable guests such as Sangita Saxena, wife of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.