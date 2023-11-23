The Burrah Project 2023: Punjabi beats to take over Delhi stage this weekend!

From bhangra to giddha and energetic dhol beats, there’s a lot to take the Punjabi fever a notch higher this weekend at the second edition of The Burrah Project, presented by Fever Entertainment.

Artists Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunanda Sharma, Jordan Sandhu, Jasmine Sandlas, Parmish Verma and Avvy Sra will be performing live at the two-day festival in Delhi.

Singer-rapper Jasmine Sandlas is known for her hits like Illegal Weapon 2.0 and Dil Tutteya.

The two-day event has a spectacular line-up. It will open with Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas’ act. Known for her hit numbers Illegal Weapon 2.0 and Dil Tutteya, Sandlas says, “I’m filled with excitement to contribute to a celebration that authentically encapsulates the essence of ‘Punjabiyan Di Shaan’.”

Day 1 will also witness singers Avvy Sra and Parmish Verma set the stage on fire. And, that isn’t all. On Sunday, Delhiites will be treated to electrifying acts by singers Jordan Sandhu, who is popular for Teeje Week, and Sunanda Sharma, Udh Di Phiran hitmaker.

Parmish Verma will be performing some of his Punjabi hits like Le Chakk Main Aa Gaya and 4 Yaar on Day 1 of the festival.

The closing act will be by actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, whose singles like Mitti Di Khushboo, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho and O Heeriye are sure to leave you mesmerised.

Ramesh Menon, CEO, Radio and Digital Audio - HT Media Ltd, says, “The Burrah Project holds a special place in our hearts. The immense affection shown by Delhiites towards the first edition fueled our excitement to bring it back. We're excited to create another Punjabi-centric experience for the lively people of Delhi.”

Catch It Live

What: The Burrah Project

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate 13)

When: November 25 and 26

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura on the Violet Line (Gate 3)

Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com

