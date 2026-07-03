The style spectacle is back: Hindustan Times’ Most Stylish 2026!

Get ready for the most glamorous night of the year! HT City is officially rolling out the red carpet for Hindustan Times’ Most Stylish 2026. In 2026, the guest list is getting even bigger, bolder, and more exclusive. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

This isn’t just another awards night. We are honouring the trendsetters who don’t just follow fashion, they dictate it.

From silver-screen icons and sporting legends to corporate tycoons and political leaders, the country’s elite will gather under one roof to celebrate the power of style.

In 2026, the guest list is getting even bigger, bolder, and more exclusive. Every single step on our red carpet will be a viral moment, expect sartorial statements and an unforgettable night of gourmet dining and drinks packed with live performances where the elite unwind.

Past winners and attendees include global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bollywood powerhouses Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan.

The stage is set, the spotlight is waiting, and the room will be filled with genuine changemakers.

Stay tuned to HT City as we countdown to a night of glamour.