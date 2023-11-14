Trade Fair is back in bigger & better avatar at Pragati Maidan in Delhi

Wondering how much to carry so that you don’t fall short of money while shopping? Well, it’s never enough when it comes to India International Trade Fair! This much-loved and easily the most popular annual affair that takes place in Delhi is returning this time in a much grader scale as compared to last year, and visitors are being encouraged to go cashless.

Cultural performances will be staged at Open Amphitheatre near Hall 2 and 5 of Pragati Maidan. (For representational purposes only)(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are encouraging everyone to go cashless, to align the fair with the Digital India initiative,” informs Krishan Kumar, deputy general manager, India Trade Promotion Organisation, adding, “Cashless transactions are easier and more seamless to make, which is why thought to take this initiative in accordance with the Digital India programme. Even the ticket booking process has been made online, in addition to making the physical tickets available at 55 metro stations across Delhi-NCR.”

Crafts and handloom from 29 Indian states and 20 countries will be part of the fair. (For representational purposes only) (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This isn’t all for the fair is going to be in one of its grandest avatars! “We have organised the fair in 1,10,000 square feet space and will have 3,500 exhibitors including 400 private exhibitors, which were only 260 until last year,” shares Kumar, adding, “Also, for the first time, all 14 halls at Pragati Maidan will be used together for the fair since its recent renovation.”

So be it the Kashmiri Pashmina shawls or Kerala’s coir craft, Punjab’s bhangra dancers or Bihar’s delicious litti chokha, the trade fair has it all that represents India’s cultural diversity from its 29 states and union territories. The partner states this year are Bihar and Kerala whereas the focus states are Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But visitors must not miss the international stalls. “Twenty countries will be participating this year and will represent their nation at Hall 4, in comparison to 16 countries last year. IITF 2023 will feature country’s latest export potential in diverse realms especially since we are celebrating India’s presidency of the G20, which is why the theme for the fair this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’,” adds Kumar.

Catch It Live

What: 42nd India International Trade Fair

Where: Hall 1 to 14, Pragati Maidan (Entry from Gate No 3 & 4)

When: November 14 to 18 (Business Days)

Tickets: ₹500 (adults) & ₹150 (below 12 years)

When: November 19 to 27 (For Public)

Tickets: ₹80 for adults (weekdays) & ₹150 for adults (weekend) ₹40 for children (weekdays) & ₹60 for children (weekend)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

[Available at 55 metro stations including Rajiv Chowk, Millennium City Centre Gurugram, Noida Electronic City, and Mandi House.]

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!