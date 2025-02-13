Menu Explore
Unveiling of Ramayana in World Art and Thought in New Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Feb 13, 2025 06:08 PM IST

The launch immersed readers in an intellectual journey through the ethics, spirituality, and morality, all wrapped within the timeless narrative of the Ramayana

It was an evening dedicated to divinity at the recent unveiling of Ramayana in World Art and Thought – An Anthology of Diverse Perspectives, edited by Padma Shri Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan.

Padmashri Shovana Narayan and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi
Held in the Capital, the launch immersed readers in an intellectual journey through the ethics, spirituality, and morality, all wrapped within the timeless narrative of the Ramayana.

In the words of Padmashri Shovana Narayan, “We all know that the Ramayana and Mahabharata have inspired every being and have become the interwoven threads to shape the texture of our way of life. The influence of Ramayana has been widespread and in-depth. Depending on the method of counting, we are told that today there are more than 300 versions of the Ramayana. Whether in various parts of the country or Southeast Asia or Far East or even because of the Girmitiyas and the Jahajis (the India indentured labourers) transported from British India in different parts of the world, the epic has transcended historical boundaries and geographical spaces.”

The book also features contributions from 16 esteemed writers, scholars, historians, and thought leaders, including Odissi exponent Sharon Lowen and others.

