Vibe of 25: These Delhi things remain unchanged since 1999!

Just like your favourite newspaper HT City continues to bring you the hottest news in the past 25 years, here are seven very Delhi things that remain unchanged since 1999!

Auto drivers don't ply, won't ply by the meter!

Commuting in the Capital is a breeze with the availability of public transport. While the Metro and buses have quite a few provisions, the OG way to get around is by hailing an auto. But no matter which year or decade was it, the skill to convince an auto wallah bhaiyya to ply by the metre has been an uphill task and seldom accomplished by many. Even today, the fare on mobile apps might convince an auto driver to turn up but can still not compel them to not reject the ride. Oh, you know an auto drover who plies by meter? That must be one in 25 years.

Youngsters and old timers can be seen sharing bhaturas and the taste of nostalgia at Chache Di Hatti in Kamla Nagar.

Chache & Chhole!

Food trends have come and gone, but the Chhole Bhature at Chache Di Hatti remain as lip-smacking as they were years ago. Any Delhiite would vouch for the fluffy bhaturas available in Kamla Nagar market for their inimitable balance of tanginess in rich gravy that’s seldom found in the new shops. Back in ’99, several students of Kirori Mal College (KMC) would even jump the college wall to grab a plate between classes. Now, though the college walls might not be a hurdle, but youngsters and even old timers can still be seen huddled over a plate to share piping hot bhaturas and the taste of nostalgia.

Chill sesh @ K-Nags

After a long, tiring day of classes and extracurriculars, the students of Delhi University would always be found chilling in herds around Kamla Nagar aka K-Nags, a moniker that has been a part of the campus lingo for 25 years! Be it trying out the latest eatery that has popped up in the bylanes or relying on the trusty old kulche chhole, the foodgram of students has always been sorted in the form of reels and scrapbooks. The polaroid format and filters in the photos of the Gen Z students might lend them an air of an era gone by, but skim through your DU alumni parents’ scrapbooks, and you’ll still see them saying, ‘Nothing has changed here in K-Nags.’

Fashion lovers can be spotted at Sarojini Nagar, bagging the most stylish outfits for a steal!

Bargaining at Sarojini

“Bhaiyya, theek-theek laga lo,” is the war cry of all shopaholics because they know that the deals one gets in Sarojini Nagar market are simply unmatchable! Want a designer leather jacket or a sequined shirt? You name it and the sellers here have it, but not just at the price that you’ll finally pay them. Generations of eager beavers have been splurging in the bylanes of Sarojini Nagar market where the best of fashion can be found at throwaway prices. The plastic bags may have been replaced with jute or cotton jholas, but the emotion of getting a Sarojini haul has remained the same.

CP's colonnade

If pillars could talk, the white painted colonnade of Connaught Place would tell the stories of countless lives who’ve strolled in the heart of the city. Be it for recording reels, window shopping, time pass, or simply to mingle with friends and family, the Georgian-style architecture of Connaught Place’s inner and outer circles offers the perfect blend of high-end shops and cheap flea markets. Some of the oldest restaurants, firms, and business centres of Delhi make the walks in the blocks quite memorable. What’s more? One of the tallest Indian flags at the Central Park! Any reason to not to click a selfie when in this historic part of the city?

The taste of ice cream is best enjoyed by Delhiites at India Gate.

I-scream for ice cream @ India Gate

Weather doesn’t determine the tradition of relishing ice cream at India Gate. Be it summer or winter, young or old, this Delhi thing has been a constant across generations. Craving a late night sweet something? Head to this place for a fix. After the recent renovations at Kartavya Path, ice cream vendors now have a designated spot to serve the tourists as well as Delhiites since the steady stream of ice cream lovers never reduces here.

Sahitya Ka Ped in Mandi House

The tree on Safdar Hashmi Marg in Mandi House is quite iconic for especially those interested in Hindi literature and the dramatics circuit. Numerous thespians from the National School of Drama (NSD) and artists from the nearby College of Art are till date found indulging in chai pe charcha at the tapri. Their fav activity – exchanging ideologies and sketching away the scene on the notepad. Haven’t had a #LitTalk here yet?

