Weekend Planner (Dec 13-Dec 14): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina
The Devil
Cast: Darshan Thoogudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar, Huli Karthik, Rachana Rai
15th National Street Food Festival
Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar, Gate No. 14
Time: Noon to 10pm
SUNDAY
Sip Serve Smash — Brunch
Where: Lawns, The Lodhi, Pragati Vihar
Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm
Ek Lamhaa Zindagi: A Love Story
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 4pm
Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 8pm
Halki Halki Fati? ft Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: NCUI Auditorium, Hauz Khas
Time: 5pm
Sunday Market — Pre-Christmas Special
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
Time: Noon to 8pm
The Stage Tour ft DJ Chetas
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Sector 94, Noida
Time: 9pm
Bhaj Man ft Anup Jalota
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
Time: 5pm
Indo Warehouse — India Tour
Where: A Dot by GNH, Ambience Golf Drive, Sector 24, Gurugram
Time: 7pm
Tafreeh 2025 ft India Music Collective
Where: Project Otenga, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
Time: 7pm
Dwarka Legends Half Marathon
Where: The Omaxe State, Sector 13, Dwarka
Time: 5.30am