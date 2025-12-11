Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Dec 13-Dec 14): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for Dec 13 and Dec 14

    Published on: Dec 11, 2025 5:48 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    FLICK FIX

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    From Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to 15th National Street Food Festival and Comic Ravi Gupta' performance, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's Weekend Planner before you plan you Saturday (December 13) and Sunday (December 14).
    Where: In theatres

Time: All day

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

    Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina

    The Devil

    Cast: Darshan Thoogudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar, Huli Karthik, Rachana Rai

    BITE STOP

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    15th National Street Food Festival

    Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar, Gate No. 14

    Time: Noon to 10pm

    SUNDAY

    Sip Serve Smash — Brunch

    Where: Lawns, The Lodhi, Pragati Vihar

    Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY

    Ek Lamhaa Zindagi: A Love Story

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 4pm

    Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

    Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    Time: 8pm

    Halki Halki Fati? ft Vikas Kush Sharma

    Where: NCUI Auditorium, Hauz Khas

    Time: 5pm

    SUNDAY

    Sunday Market — Pre-Christmas Special

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    Time: Noon to 8pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    The Stage Tour ft DJ Chetas

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Sector 94, Noida

    Time: 9pm

    Bhaj Man ft Anup Jalota

    Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

    Time: 5pm

    Indo Warehouse — India Tour

    Where: A Dot by GNH, Ambience Golf Drive, Sector 24, Gurugram

    Time: 7pm

    SUNDAY

    Tafreeh 2025 ft India Music Collective

    Where: Project Otenga, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

    Time: 7pm

    POWER HOUR

    SUNDAY

    Dwarka Legends Half Marathon

    Where: The Omaxe State, Sector 13, Dwarka

    Time: 5.30am

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

